Endogenex™ Appoints Christopher Sorli as Chief Medical Officer

Bringing expertise in diabetes management, medical and regulatory affairs, clinical research, and market access

MINNEAPOLIS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Endogenex, Inc., a clinical stage medical device company, is proud to announce the addition of Christopher Sorli, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Sorli brings a wealth of experience and clinical expertise to the company's leadership team further strengthening Endogenex's commitment to innovation that drives improvement in patient outcomes. As CMO, Dr. Sorli will play a pivotal role in shaping Endogenex's strategic medical vision and draw upon an extensive clinical background to lead medical affairs activities, collaborate with regulatory agencies, and establish relationships with healthcare professionals and patients that will advance Endogenex's position in the medical device industry.

Dr. Sorli joins Endogenex from Acerus Pharmaceutical where he was Chief Medical Officer leading the development of products that improve patient experience, with a primary focus in the field of Men's Health. Dr. Sorli was also the Vice President and Head of Diabetes for US Medical at Sanofi where he led US medical strategy and medical activities for established and developmental portfolios of diabetes products.

Dr. Sorli has an extensive clinical background as founder of the Billings Clinic (Billings, MT) and serving as its Chair of the Department of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolism. Dr. Sorli also led The Center of Excellence in Diabetes and Metabolism, a clinical research center and metabolic surgery program. He is a nationally and internationally recognized researcher and presenter on the topics of Type 2 Diabetes (T2D), obesity, metabolic disease, and metabolic syndrome. Dr. Sorli received his Medical and Graduate degrees from the University of Massachusetts Medical School, completed a residency in endocrinology at Beth Israel Hospital Boston/Harvard University, and a fellowship at the University of Minnesota.

"We are honored to have Dr. Sorli join the Endogenex team and bring his expertise of patient care, clinical research, and leadership to our organization," said Stacey Pugh, Endogenex CEO. "As we continue to expand our initiatives evaluating new treatments for people living with T2D and metabolic diseases, Dr. Sorli's knowledge and experience will bring significant value to meeting our long-term objectives."

"I am incredibly excited to join Endogenex," remarked Dr. Sorli. "The team has done a great job in the development and early clinical assessment of the ReCET Procedure. I look forward to working with them to expand and evolve our technologies to improve the quality of life for people living with Type 2 Diabetes."

The ReCET™ Procedure:

ReCET is a novel, endoscopic, outpatient procedure that targets the underlying cellular abnormalities in the duodenum that contribute to the development and progression of Type 2 Diabetes (T2D).

Through the application of highly controlled, non-thermal pulsed electric fields, the ReCET Procedure is designed to initiate the body's natural regenerative process to restore proper cellular signaling from the duodenum and improve metabolic function, including better control of blood glucose levels.

The ReCET Procedure is currently being evaluated in global pre-commercialization trials assessing its safety and efficacy in adults with T2D who are inadequately controlled despite the use of insulin and non-insulin medications. The ReCET Procedure has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA for treatment of Type 2 Diabetes in adult patients inadequately controlled by glucose lowering medications.

About Endogenex:

Endogenex is a privately held, clinical stage company headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Endogenex was founded, in partnership with Mayo Clinic, to develop therapies to improve outcomes for people living with Type 2 Diabetes. Endogenex's focus is centered on the principle that effective treatment for Type 2 Diabetes can extend beyond pharmaceutical options, correct metabolic function, and help people regain control of their blood glucose levels.

For more information, please visit our website at www.endogenex.com or www.twitter.com/endogenex

