Endometrial Ablation Devices Market Expected to Reach $1,299 Million by 2024

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Endometrial ablation devices are used to remove the endometrium, which is the lining of the uterus. This procedure used for treatment of menorrhagia when it is not controlled with the help of medications. Increase in prevalence of menstrual disorders and rise in awareness about endometrial ablation devices majorly drive the growth of the endometrial ablation devices market. In addition, endometrial ablation offers some advantages, such as speed of treatment, efficiency, and minimal invasive procedure. These fuel the market growth globally.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4632

Based on technology type, the market is segmented into radiofrequency ablation, cryoablation, hydrothermal ablation, thermal balloon, hysteroscopic ablation, and others. At present, the radiofrequency ablation segment generates the major share of revenue due to speed of procedure and efficiency. On the other side, thermal balloon technology segment is anticipated to show the fastest growth during the forecast period primarily owning to its safety and procedure convenience.

Based on end user, the clinic segment occupied the largest share in 2017, and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period, due to availability of portable and easy to use endometrial ablation devices. However, the ambulatory surgery center segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest market growth during the forecast period owing to a convenient environment as well as rise in number of ambulatory surgery centers.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4632

Key Findings of the Endometrial Ablation Devices Market:

Based on technology, the thermal balloon segment is expected to show the fastest market growth, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2024.

Based on technology, the radiofrequency ablation segment held more than one-third share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on end user, the ambulatory surgery segment exhibited fastest growth at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

North America accounted approximately half in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period due to increase in awareness about endometrial ablation technology and rise in prevalence menorrhagia in the region, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and strong presence of key players. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period majorly due to surge in health care expenditure, rise in health awareness and increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Ablation Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2022

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2022

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Shriram Dighe

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1⟨855⟩550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com



Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research