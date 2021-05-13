Endometriosis Drugs Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with Bayer AG and Debiopharm International SA | Technavio
May 13, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global endometriosis drugs market is expected to grow by USD 332.72 million, according to Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3%.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Endometriosis Drugs Market Analysis Report by Product (Hormone therapy and Analgesics) and Geographic (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.
The endometriosis drugs market is driven by the recent approvals of advanced diagnostics. In addition, the strategic alliances is anticipated to boost the growth of the Endometriosis Drugs Market.
Major Five Endometriosis Drugs Companies:
- AbbVie Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Bayer AG
- Debiopharm International SA
- Gedeon Richter Plc
Endometriosis Drugs Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- Hormone therapy - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Analgesics - size and forecast 2020-2025
Endometriosis Drugs Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2020-2025
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
