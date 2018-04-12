Endometriosis Expert, Dr. Greg Marchand, Discusses the Myths and Truths Regarding Vogue Magazine's Recent Lena Dunham Article

MESA, Ariz., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Endometriosis is a horrible disease that rips the quality of life from many women in the United States. It is the most common cause of chronic pelvic pain in women and is one of the most under-diagnosed diseases affecting the world today. As an extensively published physician and accredited master surgeon in this field, Dr. Marchand has seen first-hand how horrible a disease this is. Endometriosis can cripple a woman's ability to work, enjoy her life, or have any kind of loving relationship. The treatments for endometriosis are not always successful, and some have severe side effects. In addition, since the disease is often invisible on imaging studies, one of the biggest challenges to treating endometriosis is being sure the pain is actually from endometriosis itself and avoiding heartbreaking misdiagnosis.

Endometriosis is the most common cause of Chronic Pelvic Pain in Women Greg J. Marchand M.D., F.A.C.S., F.I.C.S., F.A.C.O.G.

After initially being optimistic about endometriosis being in the spotlight, Dr. Marchand states he quickly "was very disappointed in the way the medical and surgical care for endometriosis was characterized. The sequence of events that is portrayed, from the patient ""check[ing] into the hospital and announc[ing] I am not leaving," to spending 12 days in the hospital to work up pelvic pain without a diagnosis, to a doctor actually agreeing to perform a definitive, sterilizing surgery on an emergent inpatient basis, with no immediate risk to patient's life or limb, is such a bizarre treatment that it defies logic."

The 5 Biggest Myths discussed By Dr. Marchand included:

1. FALSE : Endometriosis can take away a woman's fertility.

2. FALSE : Ms. Dunham tried everything she could to cure her endometriosis.



3. FALSE : A person can check into a hospital on an emergency basis and refuse to leave until the doctors fix a non-life threatening problem.



4. FALSE : Endometriosis can destroy a uterus.



5. FALSE : Removing the uterus will cure endometriosis.

To continue reading the complete article, please visit: www.GregMarchandMD.com/Vogue_article

Vogue Magazine's original article: https://www.vogue.com/article/lena-dunham-hysterectomy-vogue-march-2018-issue

NOTE: Dr. Marchand has neither treated nor examined Ms. Dunham

