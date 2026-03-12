Endometriosis Market Expected to Achieve Significant CAGR During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) Driven by Innovative Treatment Options | DelveInsight

The endometriosis market is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period (2026–2036), driven by rising disease awareness, improving diagnosis rates, and advancements in noninvasive diagnostic approaches. Furthermore, the introduction of novel therapeutic options such as HMI-115 (Bayer/Hope Medicine), Merigolix/TU2670 (Tiumbio), Linzagolix (Kissei Pharmaceutical), Vipoglanstat (Gesynta Pharma), Estelle (Mithra Pharmaceuticals), VR103 (VaRi Bioscience), and others is anticipated to address longstanding unmet needs.

LAS VEGAS, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Endometriosis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, endometriosis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Endometriosis Market Summary

The total endometriosis treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounted for the largest endometriosis treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In 2025, the US reported ~7 million prevalent cases of endometriosis, a number expected to grow by 2036.

prevalent cases of endometriosis, a number expected to grow by 2036. Leading endometriosis companies, such as Bayer, Hope Medicine, Tiumbio, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Gesynta Pharma, Mithra Pharmaceuticals, VaRi Bioscience, and others, are developing new endometriosis treatment drugs that can be available in the endometriosis market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new endometriosis treatment drugs that can be available in the endometriosis market in the coming years. The promising endometriosis therapies in clinical trials include HMI-115, Merigolix/TU2670, Linzagolix, Vipoglanstat, Estelle, VR103, and others.

Discover global endometriosis treatment market size and CAGR @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/endometriosis-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Endometriosis Market

Rising Endometriosis Prevalence: The rising prevalence of endometriosis is the primary strength of its global market, leading to more focus by pharmaceutical firms

The rising prevalence of endometriosis is the primary strength of its global market, leading to more focus by pharmaceutical firms Advancements in Early Diagnostic Techniques for Endometriosis: New diagnostic tools and techniques or methods can be explored for the early detection of endometriosis in the affected patient pool

New diagnostic tools and techniques or methods can be explored for the early detection of endometriosis in the affected patient pool Launch of Emerging Endometriosis Drugs: The dynamics of the endometriosis market are expected to change in the coming years, owing to the launch of emerging therapies such as HMI-115 (Bayer/Hope Medicine), Merigolix/TU2670 (Tiumbio), Linzagolix (Kissei Pharmaceutical), Vipoglanstat (Gesynta Pharma), Estelle (Mithra Pharmaceuticals), VR103 (VaRi Bioscience), and others.

Ramandeep Singh, Senior Consultant, Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, said that the anticipated launch of novel therapies by key players during the forecast period (2026–2036) is expected to positively influence the endometriosis market in the US, driven by the development of safer, disease-modifying treatments with improved pain management.

Endometriosis Market Analysis

There is no existing cure for endometriosis. Because symptoms can begin as early as a patient's first menstrual period, managing the condition can span decades, including the years when many people hope to become pregnant.

Current treatment options include off-label use of oral contraceptives, progestins as the primary medical therapy, and GnRH agonists or antagonists as secondary options. However, GnRH-based treatments induce a low-estrogen state and can cause significant adverse effects such as medication-induced menopause and bone loss. Notably, all of these therapies prevent conception while they are being used.

In the United States, approved treatments include elagolix (marketed as ORILISSA) for endometriosis-related pain, as well as combination hormone therapies such as relugolix with estradiol and norethindrone acetate (marketed as MYFEMBREE).

(marketed as ORILISSA) for endometriosis-related pain, as well as combination hormone therapies such as (marketed as MYFEMBREE). Several new therapies, such as HMI-115 (Bayer/Hope Medicine), Merigolix/TU2670 (Tiumbio), Linzagolix (Kissei Pharmaceutical), Vipoglanstat (Gesynta Pharma), Estelle (Mithra Pharmaceuticals), VR103 (VaRi Bioscience), and others, are currently in different stages of clinical development.

Endometriosis Competitive Landscape

Some of the endometriosis drugs under development include HMI-115 (Bayer/Hope Medicine), Merigolix/TU2670 (Tiumbio), Linzagolix (Kissei Pharmaceutical), Vipoglanstat (Gesynta Pharma), Estelle (Mithra Pharmaceuticals), VR103 (VaRi Bioscience), and others.

Bayer/Hope Medicine's HMI-115 is a novel monoclonal antibody designed to block the prolactin receptor, a central driver of both the formation and maintenance of endometriosis. Prolactin signaling is known to promote lesion growth, inflammation, and pain. By inhibiting this receptor, HMI-115 seeks to reduce endometriosis-related pain and slow lesion development without relying on hormonal suppression.

Tiumbio's TU2670 is an orally administered small-molecule GnRH receptor antagonist that lowers estradiol levels by directly binding to GnRH receptors in the pituitary gland. In contrast to injectable GnRH agonists, which cause deep, menopause-level hormonal suppression and can lead to bone loss and reduced patient comfort, TU2670 allows adjustable, therapeutic-range hormone reduction. This approach aims to maintain effectiveness while minimizing hypoestrogenic side effects and offers greater convenience through oral dosing. A Phase IIa clinical study is currently underway across five European countries to assess TU2670's safety and its ability to relieve endometriosis-associated pain.

Gesynta Pharma is developing vipoglanstat (GS-248), a selective and potent inhibitor of the enzyme mPGES-1. This enzyme plays a crucial role in inflammatory processes and has been specifically linked to endometriosis pathology.

VaRi Bioscience's VR103 vaginal ring provides a continuous release of progestin for three months and is intended to serve as an optimal first-line treatment for endometriosis. Its effectiveness is comparable to that of GnRH agonists and antagonists, but without reducing estrogen levels enough to affect bone mineral density. Its safety and tolerability profile surpasses that of existing progestin-only therapies, with minimal to no estrogen-withdrawal symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness, or mood changes.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the endometriosis market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the endometriosis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about best-selling endometriosis drugs @ Endometriosis Drugs

Recent Developments in the Endometriosis Market

In December 2025, Hope Medicine reported that its lead pipeline product, HMI-115, received FTD from the US FDA for the treatment of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis.

reported that its lead pipeline product, HMI-115, received FTD from the US FDA for the treatment of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis. In October 2025, Hope Medicine announced the successful completion of a global Phase II trial of HMI-115, a potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody. The company plans to initiate Phase III studies to further assess efficacy and safety in women with moderate to severe endometriosis-associated pain.

announced the successful completion of a global Phase II trial of HMI-115, a potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody. The company plans to initiate Phase III studies to further assess efficacy and safety in women with moderate to severe endometriosis-associated pain. In September 2025, Gesynta Pharma AB announced that its clinical trial application for the company's Phase II trial of vipoglanstat for the treatment of endometriosis had been approved by the UK authorities. The clinical trial, named NOVA, intends to evaluate the efficacy and safety of vipoglanstat against placebo in approximately 190 patients with endometriosis across several European countries.

announced that its clinical trial application for the company's Phase II trial of vipoglanstat for the treatment of endometriosis had been approved by the UK authorities. The clinical trial, named NOVA, intends to evaluate the efficacy and safety of vipoglanstat against placebo in approximately 190 patients with endometriosis across several European countries. In March 2025, TiumBio's partner Hansoh Pharma expanded Merigolix (HS-10518) development to include Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), broadening its therapeutic scope beyond endometriosis.

What is Endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a chronic condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus begins to grow outside the uterus, often on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or other pelvic organs. These abnormal growths respond to hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle, causing inflammation, scarring, and sometimes the formation of cysts. Because this tissue cannot exit the body during menstruation, it can lead to severe pelvic pain, heavy periods, pain during intercourse, and sometimes fertility challenges. Although endometriosis is long-term, its symptoms can be managed through medical treatments, lifestyle adjustments, and, in some cases, surgery.

Endometriosis Epidemiology Segmentation

The endometriosis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current endometriosis patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In the US, diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis are predominantly managed by gynecologists, accounting for about 3 million cases in 2025 and generalists represent the second-largest prescriber group, managing roughly 500,000 cases in 2025.

The endometriosis treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis

Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis

Prescriber Pattern-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis

Treated Cases of Endometriosis

Endometriosis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Endometriosis Epidemiology Segmentation Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis, Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis, Prescriber Pattern-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis, and Treated Cases of Endometriosis Key Endometriosis Companies Bayer, Hope Medicine, Tiumbio, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Gesynta Pharma, Mithra Pharmaceuticals, VaRi Bioscience, AbbVie, Myovant, Pfizer, and others Key Endometriosis Therapies HMI-115, Merigolix/TU2670, Linzagolix, Vipoglanstat, Estelle, VR103, ORILISSA, MYFEMBREE/RYEQO, and others

Scope of the Endometriosis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Endometriosis current marketed and emerging therapies

Endometriosis current marketed and emerging therapies Endometriosis Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Endometriosis Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Endometriosis Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Endometriosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand top endometriosis therapies and market trends @ Endometriosis Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Endometriosis Market Key Insights 2 Endometriosis Market Report Introduction 3 Endometriosis Market Overview 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Endometriosis by Therapies in the US in 2025 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Endometriosis by Therapies in the US in 2036 4 Methodology of Epidemiology and Market 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Causes 7.3 Pathophysiology 7.4 Symptoms 7.5 Diagnosis 7.6 Treatment and Management of Endometriosis 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The US 8.2.1 Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis 8.2.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis 8.2.3 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis 8.2.4 Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis 8.2.5 Prescriber Pattern-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis 8.4 The US 8.4.1 Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis 8.4.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis 8.4.3 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis 8.4.4 Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis 8.4.5 Prescriber Pattern-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis 8.4.6 Total Treated Cases of Endometriosis 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Endometriosis Patient Journey 10 Marketed Endometriosis Therapies 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 ORILISSA (elagolix): AbbVie 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestone 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.3 MYFEMBREE/RYEQO (relugolix, estradiol, and norethindrone acetate): Myovant/Pfizer List to be continued in the report… 11 Emerging Endometriosis Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 HMI-115: Bayer/Hope Medicine 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 Merigolix/TU2670: Tiumbio/ Hansoh Pharma List to be continued in the report… 12 Endometriosis: Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Endometriosis Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Attribute Analysis 12.4 US Endometriosis Market Outlook 12.5 Total Market Size of Endometriosis in the US 12.6 Market Size of Endometriosis by Therapies in the US 12.7 EU4 and the UK Endometriosis Market Outlook 12.8 Japan Endometriosis Market Outlook 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views on Endometriosis 14 Endometriosis Market SWOT Analysis 15 Endometriosis Market Unmet needs 16 Endometriosis Market Access and Reimbursement 17 Bibliography 18 Acronyms and Abbreviations 19 Endometriosis Market Report Methodology

Related Reports

Endometriosis Clinical Trial Analysis

Endometriosis Pipeline Insight – 2026 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key endometriosis companies, including Hope Medicine Inc, Gesynta Pharma AB, Changchun GeneScience Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., TiumBio, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co, EpicentRx, NETRIS Pharma, Maipl Therapeutics, Temple Therapeutics, Cartherics Pty Ltd, among others.

Endometriosis Pain Market

Endometriosis Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key endometriosis pain companies including Horizon Therapeutics (Amgen), Dompe Farmaceutici, Sylentis, MorphoSys, Resolve Therapeutics, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Servier, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, among others.

Endometriosis Pain Clinical Trial Analysis

Endometriosis Pain Pipeline Insight – 2026 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key endometriosis pain companies, including Ferring Pharmaceuticals, ObsEva SA, Myovant Sciences, Hope Medicine (Nanjing) Co., Ltd, TiumBio Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP