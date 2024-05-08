Endometriosis Patients Turn to Lifelong Care as Disease Understanding Evolves

Surgery alone is not curative and The PRM Protocol™ is the future

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM), a national leader in endometriosis care, believes when it comes to endometriosis, lifelong care is the only way to go. There is more to treatment and care than excision surgery alone, which is not curative. Endometriosis is a complex systemic inflammatory disease - challenges are often around handling the different aspects of Endometriosis.

"Before seeing us, patients have waited 8+ years for a diagnosis. That is a long time for inflammation to build up in the pelvic cavity from the inflammatory cytokines released by endometriosis plaques," says Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine. "As Endometriosis is a surgical diagnosis, Excision Surgery is a great first step. However, as it is a chronic systemic inflammatory disease process, an annual check in with your pelvic pain specialist is important to optimize approaches to decrease endometriosis plaque proliferation."

PRM's simple office-based procedure, The PRM Protocol™, directly targets the inflammation in the pelvis, pelvic nerve pain, and pelvic floor muscle spasms. The goal is to reverse the neurogenic inflammatory process in the pelvis.

Research has shown endometriosis proliferates in an environment that has inflammatory cytokines "swimming around". Therefore, optimizing the pelvic environment with less inflammation will have a positive effect not only on pelvic pain but also on endometriosis plaque growth and rate of recurrence. Combining the PRM Protocol™ with lifestyle modifications including nutrition, exercise, mindfulness mediation, and certain medications tailored to patient goals may help decrease the recurrence rate and decrease the total number of surgeries endometriosis patients need to undergo in a lifetime.

A more proactive and preventative approach to endometriosis results in less pain over a longer time – 75% of PRM patients note a statistically significant Improvement in Pain and Function.

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine:

Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine ("PRM") is a national, premier, multi-disciplinary physician practice focused on treating persistent abdominal pelvic pain, a health crisis that affects 15% of women and 10% of men. PRM offers a proprietary office-based procedure. The team focuses on diagnosing and treating patients with a simple office-based procedure that is safe, effective, and more comfortable than what has been offered in the past. Led by renowned physiatrist Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder and CEO, Gautam Shrikhande a Harvard and Cornell/Columbia trained Vascular Surgeon, and former Columbia University Medical Center Assistant Professor of Surgery, PRM launched in 2017 and has expanded into 14 markets nationally.

