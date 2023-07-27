Endoprosthesis Market size to grow by USD 18.24 billion from 2022 to 2027|Growth driven by increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and associated risk factors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The endoprosthesis market size is set to grow by USD 18.24 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 11.55% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The endoprosthesis market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Arthrex Inc., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Blatchford Ltd., Boston Scientific Corp., Hanger Inc, Exactech Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Limacorporate SpA, Medacta International SA, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corp., Ossur hf, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., TIPSAN Tibbi Aletler San. ve Tic. A.S., Trulife, W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., Wright Medical Group NV, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Endoprosthesis Market 2023-2027

Endoprosthesis Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The endoprosthesis market report covers the following areas:

The endoprosthesis market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and associated risk factors will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the complications associated with the use of endoprosthesis implants will hamper the market growth.

Endoprosthesis Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Endoprosthesis Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and associated risk factors are major factors driving market growth. The prevalence of orthopedic diseases, including arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, has been steadily increasing over the years. This rise in prevalence is a key factor contributing to the growing cases of orthopedic diseases. For example, according to CDC data, approximately 20% of the US population is at risk of developing knee arthritis during their lifetimes. Additionally, risk factors such as obesity, which are associated with knee osteoarthritis, are also on the rise, further driving the prevalence of this condition. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global endoprosthesis market during the forecast period.

Significant Endoprosthesis Market Trends

The growing popularity of biodegradable joint implants is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. Biodegradable joint implants are made from biodegradable polymers like polyglycolic acid (PGA), polylactic acid (PLA), and poly-B-hydroxybutyrate (PHB), which gradually dissolve over time, promoting the healing and regeneration of joint tissues. These implants are widely used for treating metaphyseal and periarticular fractures of joints. One of the key advantages of biodegradable joint implants is that they facilitate bone regrowth and eliminate the need for revision surgery. An example of such an implant is RegJoint, the world's first biodegradable small finger and toe joint implant made of polylactide copolymer. It is embedded into the joint capsule to promote the regrowth of injured joint tissues and alleviate pain caused by friction between bones in patients with osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. These trends are expected to persist and drive the growth of the global endoprosthesis market during the forecast period.

Major Endoprosthesis Market Challenges

Complications associated with the use of endoprosthesis implants are a major challenge hindering market growth. The use of endoprosthesis implants can lead to various complications, including infection, implant breakage, stiffness, periprosthetic cyst formation, malignant lymphoma, pain, joint stiffness, and damage to blood vessels and connective tissues. Additionally, there are associated risks such as allergic reactions, osteolysis, deposition of metal debris, bone erosion, silicone synovitis, embolism, and fibrous ankyloses. These complications have led to a decrease in patient preference for these implants, which is expected to hinder the growth of the global endoprosthesis market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a PDF sample

Endoprosthesis Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Product

Knee



Hip



Shoulder



Elbow



Others

End-user

Hospitals



Clinics



ASCs

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Endoprosthesis Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

Technavio has segmented the market into Product, End-user, and Geography. The product segment is classified into knee, hip, shoulder, elbow, and others. The end-user segment is classified into hospitals, clinics, and ASCs. The geography segment includes key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

The knee segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The increasing number of elderly individuals worldwide is a significant driver for the growth of the knee segment, leading to an increase in its growth during the forecast period. Additionally, factors such as the rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases, the expansion of healthcare facilities, the growing number of knee replacement surgeries, and the increasing focus on robotic knee implantation surgeries are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the knee segment. The prevalence of severe knee osteoarthritis is also on the rise, with approximately 10 million people in the UK suffering from osteoarthritis, and an estimated 5.4 million people affected by knee osteoarthritis, as reported by Versus Arthritis. These factors are anticipated to drive the growth of this segment, consequently fueling the overall global endoprosthesis market growth during the forecast period.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report

Endoprosthesis Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist endoprosthesis market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the endoprosthesis market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the endoprosthesis market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of endoprosthesis market vendors

Get Instant access to 17000+ market research report

Technavio's Subscription Platform

Related Reports:

The orthopedic surgical robots market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.11% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 808.5 million. This market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (knee surgery and hip surgery), end-user (hospitals and ambulatory service centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). Technological developments are the key factor driving the growth of the global orthopedic surgical robots market.

The knee replacement market share is expected to increase to USD 2.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.92%. This report extensively covers knee replacement market segmentation by product (TKR, RKR, and PKR) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). One of the key factors driving the global knee replacement market growth is the technological advances and new product launches.

Endoprosthesis Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arthrex Inc., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Blatchford Ltd., Boston Scientific Corp., Hanger Inc, Exactech Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Limacorporate SpA, Medacta International SA, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corp., Ossur hf, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., TIPSAN Tibbi Aletler San. ve Tic. A.S., Trulife, W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., Wright Medical Group NV, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

