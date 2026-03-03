Endor Labs Introduces AURI, Security Intelligence for Agentic Software Development

New platform is free for developers and embeds security intelligence into AI coding workflows, helping organizations move fast without compromising safety

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Endor Labs, the leader in AI-native application security, today announced the launch of AURI by Endor Labs, a unified security intelligence platform designed to close the gap between speed and safety in agentic software development.

Software development is rapidly shifting toward AI agents that generate, review, and deploy code autonomously, but security has struggled to keep pace. AURI introduces a new intelligence layer for this emerging development model, combining agentic reasoning with deterministic static analysis to generate, review, and remediate code within a unified environment.

"Every AI coding agent faces the same blind spot: it can generate code, but it can't see your full application context — how your code, dependencies, containers, and services actually connect," said Varun Badhwar, CEO and co-founder of Endor Labs. "With AURI, we're seizing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shift security down into the SDLC, not as gates or alerts, but as intelligence at every step. The best engineering and security teams shouldn't have to compromise between speed and safety, and now they don't have to."

Today, 90% of teams now use AI coding assistants, but only 61% of code is functionally correct, and just 10% is both functionally correct and secure. AURI addresses this challenge by embedding security intelligence directly into agentic coding workflows, providing an independent but integrated layer to verify the security and integrity of code produced by different AI coding agents.

"The application security market is undergoing a structural shift in how controls are implemented, embedding them directly into code generation, review, and maintenance workflows rather than relying primarily on post-development scanning," said Katie Norton, research manager for DevSecOps and Software Supply Chain Security at IDC. "Endor Labs' agentic approach with AURI aligns with this evolution, integrating security as an independent, verifiable, and reproducible layer within the AI-driven software development lifecycle."

"AI is driving a structural shift in software development, and it requires a fundamentally new security architecture," said Ramin Sayar, Venture Partner at DFJ Growth and Former CEO at Sumo Logic. "As development becomes agent-driven, security must be embedded intelligence, not a downstream gate. With AURI, Endor Labs is defining the security control plane for AI native software, combining deep program analysis with AI reasoning to give developers real-time confidence."

AURI closes these visibility gaps through deep code reasoning about business context and architecture, full-stack reachability analysis, and agentic remediation, giving security teams the context and scale needed to keep pace with agentic software development. By connecting intelligence about first-party code, open-source dependencies, container images, and AI models, AURI provides a unified view across the development lifecycle so risks can be identified and resolved before they propagate into production.

Key capabilities include:

Full-stack reachability : AURI traces data flow across first-party code, dependencies, and container layers, identifying which vulnerabilities are reachable.

AURI traces data flow across first-party code, dependencies, and container layers, identifying which vulnerabilities are reachable. Deep code reasoning : Multi-file call graphs and dataflow analysis detect complex business logic flaws.

Multi-file call graphs and dataflow analysis detect complex business logic flaws. Ecosystem monitoring : Continuous scanning of all open source projects and AI models to detect risky or malicious dependencies in real-time before they enter the codebase.

Continuous scanning of all open source projects and AI models to detect risky or malicious dependencies in real-time before they enter the codebase. Agent orchestration: Specialized agents work together to detect, triage, and remediate vulnerabilities automatically, scaling the impact of limited security teams.

"This isn't about replacing security teams with AI," said Amod Gupta, VP of Product & Design. "AURI gives AppSec professionals the leverage to focus on high-value work — reducing false positives, accelerating remediation, and scaling security across hundreds of developers. It turns security from a bottleneck into a competitive advantage, enabling organizations to move fast and safely with AI-generated code."

"Over 97% of vulnerabilities flagged by our previous tool weren't reachable in our application," said Travis McPeak, Security at Cursor. "AURI by Endor Labs shows the few vulnerabilities that are impactful, so we patch quickly, focusing on what matters."

To help developers and agents write secure code in every line, Endor Labs is offering a free developer tier of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, enabling AI coding assistants and autonomous agents to access AURI's security intelligence directly within developer workflows. Through Skills, MCP, and CLI integrations, developers can install AURI for free inside popular IDEs, including Cursor, VS Code, and VSCode, securing AI-generated code without waiting for enterprise rollout. Organizations can then extend AURI across CI/CD pipelines and workflows to deliver consistent security intelligence across the development lifecycle.

"The future of software development is autonomous agents that handle the everyday toil of code reviews, test coverage, dependency upgrades, and production issues so engineers can focus on inner-loop work. But that only scales if security is built into how those agents operate, not layered on as an afterthought," said Joe Pelletier, Head of Product at OpenHands. "AURI gives our agents the security intelligence to ship safe code by default, without adding friction to the workflow."

For more information or to start building securely with AURI today, visit endorlabs.com/platfom.

About Endor Labs

Endor Labs is the AI-native application security platform for teams that refuse to compromise between speed and security. Endor Labs helps teams identify, prioritize, and fix vulnerabilities across code, open-source dependencies, and container images. With agentic reasoning, deep program analysis, automated remediation, and unmatched coverage, Endor Labs empowers modern engineering and security teams to move fast without compromise.

