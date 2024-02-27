Endora App and Cofounders Named Finalists in CodeLaunch Accelerator Hackathon

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endora, the gaming app where games are personalized with your memories, and its co-founders, Kitty Bogle-Sherman and Coco Harmon announced today that they are one of six startups selected as finalists in Houston's CodeLaunch Accelerator Hackathon.

Endora Technologies Founders

CodeLaunch, which will take place on February 28th, 2024 at the Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas is known for its robust accelerator program that connects finalists with early-stage investors and experienced hackathon teams, fast-tracking tech products towards seed funding. This opportunity will provide Endora with the platform to showcase their innovative approach to personalized mobile gaming for millennial women gamers. CodeLaunch is the headlining event for H-Town Roundup, formerly known as the Houston Tech Rodeo.

Endora is a reflection guru in the mobile gaming industry, offering personalized games infused with memories from the players' own lives. With a focus on targeting millennial women who are already active in the wellness and mobile gaming space, Endora App aims to provide a unique and meaningful gaming experience that taps into the power of nostalgic reflection.

On average, Millennial women have over 25,000 saved photos and videos on their phones, 76% of all women play casual mobile games each day, and 72% consider their game play to be a vital source of relaxation. Endora is able to utilize these photos and memories to create a personalized gaming experience that combines entertainment with emotional connection.

Dr. Clay Routledge, VP of Research at the Archbridge Institute and an expert in Nostalgic Reflection and an advisor to Endora says, "Most people understandably think of nostalgia as a past-oriented experience because it involves thinking about the past. However, a growing body of research from the field of psychology and related social and behavioral sciences is revealing that nostalgic reflection energizes future-oriented goals and actions by focusing people's minds on cherished experiences, typically shared with loved ones, that instill a sense of meaning in life."

Endora's latest releases include solitaire, trivia, and a meditation experience, and embody the fusion of gaming and nostalgia. These games not only entertain but also encourage players to reflect on meaningful experiences, fostering a sense of purpose and well-being.

As Endora App and its co-founders prepare to showcase their innovative approach at the CodeLaunch Accelerator Hackathon, they are poised to make a significant impact in the mobile gaming industry. By combining nostalgia, personalized gaming, and emotional connection, Endora App is paving the way for a new era of mobile gaming experiences.

Media Contact

Jenny Beres

Pink Shark PR

[email protected]

941.993.7222

SOURCE Endora Technologies