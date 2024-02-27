Endora App and Cofounders Named Finalists in CodeLaunch Accelerator Hackathon

News provided by

Endora Technologies

27 Feb, 2024, 08:34 ET

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endora, the gaming app where games are personalized with your memories, and its co-founders, Kitty Bogle-Sherman and Coco Harmon announced today that they are one of six startups selected as finalists in Houston's CodeLaunch Accelerator Hackathon.

Continue Reading
Endora Technologies Founders
Endora Technologies Founders

CodeLaunch, which will take place on February 28th, 2024 at the Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas is known for its robust accelerator program that connects finalists with early-stage investors and experienced hackathon teams, fast-tracking tech products towards seed funding. This opportunity will provide Endora with the platform to showcase their innovative approach to personalized mobile gaming for millennial women gamers. CodeLaunch is the headlining event for H-Town Roundup, formerly known as the Houston Tech Rodeo.

Endora is a reflection guru in the mobile gaming industry, offering personalized games infused with memories from the players' own lives. With a focus on targeting millennial women who are already active in the wellness and mobile gaming space, Endora App aims to provide a unique and meaningful gaming experience that taps into the power of nostalgic reflection.

On average, Millennial women have over 25,000 saved photos and videos on their phones, 76% of all women play casual mobile games each day, and 72% consider their game play to be a vital source of relaxation. Endora is able to utilize these photos and memories to create a personalized gaming experience that combines entertainment with emotional connection.

Dr. Clay Routledge, VP of Research at the Archbridge Institute and an expert in Nostalgic Reflection and an advisor to Endora says, "Most people understandably think of nostalgia as a past-oriented experience because it involves thinking about the past. However, a growing body of research from the field of psychology and related social and behavioral sciences is revealing that nostalgic reflection energizes future-oriented goals and actions by focusing people's minds on cherished experiences, typically shared with loved ones, that instill a sense of meaning in life."

Endora's latest releases include solitaire, trivia, and a meditation experience, and embody the fusion of gaming and nostalgia. These games not only entertain but also encourage players to reflect on meaningful experiences, fostering a sense of purpose and well-being.

As Endora App and its co-founders prepare to showcase their innovative approach at the CodeLaunch Accelerator Hackathon, they are poised to make a significant impact in the mobile gaming industry. By combining nostalgia, personalized gaming, and emotional connection, Endora App is paving the way for a new era of mobile gaming experiences.

Media Contact
Jenny Beres
Pink Shark PR
[email protected]
941.993.7222

SOURCE Endora Technologies

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.