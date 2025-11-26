Endora Launches Mission to Send Human Memories to the Moon

Gaming app re-launch and Kickstarter campaign invite people worldwide to preserve reflections for future generations.

DALLAS, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Endora, the creative technology company on a mission to 'Spark Evolution through Reflection', announced its brand expansion this month at the CodeLaunch World Championships —alongside a Kickstarter campaign that invites users to send their personal memories to the moon.

The project, called "Reflections to the Moon," blends Endora's nostalgia, storytelling, and technology to archive pieces of human life — from digital photos and videos to written reflections — in space. Endora has partnered with LifeShip, a space time capsule company that sends symbolic human artifacts such as DNA, seeds, and art into space for preservation and future discovery. The memories collected through Endora's Kickstarter will join a LifeShip payload bound for the moon in 2027.

"Endora began as a way to help people heal through nostalgic reflection," said Kitty Bogle-Sherman, co-founder of Endora. "This next chapter expands that mission — connecting us not only to our past but to the infinite possibilities of our shared future."

Ben Haldeman, LifeShip's CEO, said, "Since inception, LifeShip's mission has always been to carry humanity's story to the stars. Partnering with Endora allows us to expand that story — to include not just our DNA or our art, but our reflections, our memories, and the essence of what makes us all human. Together, we're preserving the emotional history of our planet for future explorers."

The Kickstarter campaign marks the first public opportunity to participate in Endora's cosmic mission, offering both digital and physical tiers that allow backers to send reflections, artwork, or personal messages to space. The campaign launched on November 12th and will last for 60 days.

"We see this as much more than a marketing campaign," said Coco Harmon, Endora's co-founder. "It's a creative invitation — to look inward, to connect with what makes us human, and to contribute those reflections to something larger than ourselves."

Endora's creative-led go-to-market approach will continue throughout 2026 with partnerships across the arts, wellness, and digital storytelling communities.

For more information and to join the mission, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/endora/1538749912?ref=agtkxx&token=f227d300 or EndoraTechnologies.com.

About Endora Technologies

Endora is a creative technology company on a mission to Spark Evolution through Reflection. Founded by Millennial sisters Kitty Bogle-Sherman and Coco Harmon, Endora combines nostalgia, storytelling, and AI-driven reflection tools to help users reconnect with their memories — and with themselves. Endora's flagship app transforms digital photos and experiences into interactive memory games designed for emotional growth and creative healing.

Learn more at EndoraTechnologies.com.

