BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACS Laboratory, the largest state-of-the-art testing facility in cannabis and hemp testing in the eastern U.S., is pleased to launch its proprietary and trademarked Tested Safe Certified Seal program, which is endorsed by the American Cannabinoid Association.

Endorsed by the American Cannabinoid Association, ACS Laboratory launches its Tested Safe Certified Seal Program to elevate industry standards and consumer trust Endorsed by the American Cannabinoid Association, ACS Laboratory launches its Tested Safe Certified Seal Program to elevate industry standards and consumer trust

ACS Laboratory's Tested Safe Certified Safety Seal is a physical symbol that products passed the strictest testing guidelines in the U.S. by an award-winning medical-grade laboratory. Unlike a mandated QR code that links to a Certificate of Analysis (COA) with detailed test results, the Seal shows visual proof at a glance that consumers can trust a brand.

The trademarked Seal signifies that hemp or cannabis products are backed by verified test results at an ISO-accredited, DEA-registered facility; free from contaminants, pesticides, and solvents; accurately labeled; and safe to ingest.

"We developed the trademarked Tested Safe Certified Seal to provide consumers and patients with reassurance that their cannabis and hemp products are clean and safe to ingest," said Roger Brown, president and founder of ACS Laboratory. "Factors ranging from manufacturing errors to false laboratory results have led to mislabeled products, negative headlines, and a breakdown of consumer confidence. Our mission to elevate industry standards and deliver accurate results."

"The American Cannabinoid Association proudly endorses ACS Laboratory's Tested Safe Certified Seal program," stated Matthew Guenther, founder of The American Cannabinoid Association. "It is exciting to see our industry legally providing cannabis and cannabis-derived products on a commercial scale. As with any consumer product, safety and quality control remain our absolute priority. Thanks to the expertise and dedication of ACS Laboratory, cannabis retailers, wholesalers, law firms, law enforcement professionals and consumers can be certain that products containing this trademarked seal have been tested for quality assurance."

ACS Laboratory developed a unique testing protocol and Certified Seal for each hemp and cannabis product. The Seal is not a generic icon; it is backed by a series of customized tests to match the strictest standards based on state and federal laws, as well as ACS Laboratory's recommended tests to elevate industry standards.

To earn the Seal, cannabis and hemp companies send their products to ACS Laboratory for a full panel of recommended safety and potency tests. ACS Laboratory then notifies the company of the test results. Then, ACS Laboratory works with the company's marketing team to publish the seals on their packaging, print materials, and digital platforms.

ACS Laboratory's unparalleled lab testing scope of services include potency testing for 21 cannabinoids, 38 terpene profiles, 42 residual solvents, screening for 105 pesticides, moisture content, water activity, microbiology panels, heavy metals screening, flavonoid testing for 16 profiles, micronutrient testing, mycotoxins, Vitamin E acetate, shelf life & stability, plant regulators (PGRS), PAH testing, and Pharmacokinetic Studies (PK) aka human trials.

In an effort to elevate the cannabinoid industry and alert consumers, ACS Laboratory will only grant its Safety Seal to a product testing beyond potency for a full panel of tests.

For more information, visit https://acslabcannabis.com/compliance/safe-certified-seals/.

About ACS Laboratory

The Most Trusted Cannabis and Hemp Laboratory in the USA™, ACS Laboratory earned 42 Emerald Test Badges in 2019 and 2020 for accuracy in testing. ACS Laboratory is ISO 17025 accredited, DEA licensed, and CLIA certified with the largest state-of-the-art facility in the Eastern USA. Compliant with the USDA's rules for hemp testing, ACS is also approved by the Florida Department of Agriculture as a "Designated Compliance Laboratory" and deemed a "Certified Marijuana Testing Laboratory" by the Florida Department of Health. Due to its success, ACS Laboratory has undergone an expansion to 20,000 sq. ft. and increased its reach to 49 states and four countries worldwide. Beyond compliance, ACS is committed to innovation, which is why it tests for more cannabinoids than any lab in the country and continuously develops new protocols to analyze lesser-known contaminants. Its facility utilizes industry-leading ultra high-performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry technology and proprietary protocols to ensure accurate detection.

Watch this video about ACS Laboratory, and read the blog for up-to-date information on cannabis science and lab testing for both the hemp and cannabis industries. For more information, visit acslab.com, or call (813) 670-9190.

Media Contact:

Durée & Company, Inc.

954-723-9350 / [email protected]

SOURCE ACS Laboratory