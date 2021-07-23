Endoscope Reprocessing Market by Product, End-user and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endoscope Reprocessing Market by Product (HLD and Test Strips, Detergents & Wipes, AER (Portable, Standalone), Endoscope Tracking Solutions, Endoscope Drying, Storage, & Transport Systems), End User (Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endoscope reprocessing market is projected to USD 3.2 billion by 2026 from USD 2.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2026.

The growth of this market is driven owing to increasing preference for endoscopic procedures, high risk of endoscope-associated infections, growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase of endoscopic procedures, and increasing emphasis on improving reprocessing guidelines by healthcare facilities. Also, the growing medical devices industry in emerging economies is anticipated to offer an opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

High-level disinfectants and test strips are expected to hold the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market, by product in 2021.

Based on product, the global endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into high-level disinfectants and test strips; detergents & wipes; endoscope tracking systems; endoscope drying, storage, and transport systems; automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs); and other products (brushes and flushing aids, leak testers, hookups, and sponges). In 2020, the high-level disinfectants and test strips segment accounted for the largest share of the global endoscope reprocessing market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing outbreaks linked to inadequate cleaning or disinfecting during HLD, the effectiveness of high-level disinfectants for quality assurance in decontaminating endoscopes, and rising adherence to endoscope reprocessing guidelines by healthcare centres.

Hospitals are expected to hold the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market, by end-user in 2021.

Based on end-users, the global endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and clinics, and other end users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office endoscopy centers). In 2020, the hospitals' segment accounted for the largest share owing to the increasing government & private funding, growth in the healthcare sector in emerging economies, increasing out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure worldwide, and the increasing number of endoscopic procedures performed.

North America commanded the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market in 2021.

Based on region, the endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America commanded the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market. The largest share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the rising incidence of cancer, favourable reimbursement scenarios, and increasing incidence of endoscope-related infections.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Endoscope Reprocessing Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Endoscope Reprocessing Market Share, by Product (2020)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Endoscope Reprocessing Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Preference for Endoscopic Procedures

5.2.1.2 High Risk of Endoscope-Associated Infections

5.2.1.3 Growing Geriatric Population and the Subsequent Increase of Endoscopic Procedures

5.2.1.4 Increasing Emphasis on Improving Reprocessing Guidelines by Healthcare Authorities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Concerns Related to the Safety of Reprocessed Instruments

5.2.2.2 Adverse Effects of Chemical Disinfectants

5.2.2.3 High Cost of Endoscopy Procedures and Limited Reimbursements in Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Medical Devices Industry in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Preference for Single-Use Endoscopes

5.2.4.2 Shortage of Trained Professionals

5.2.4.3 Lack of Awareness Associated with Reprocessing Methods

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Regulatory Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem Analysis

5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.8 COVID-19 Impact Analysis for the Endoscope Reprocessing Market

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.12 Pricing Analysis

5.13 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.14 Ranges/ Scenarios

6 Endoscope Reprocessing Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 High-Level Disinfectants and Test Strips

6.2.1 The Outbreak of Cre is Expected to Drive the Demand for High-Level Disinfectants

6.3 Detergents & Wipes

6.3.1 Increasing Emphasis on Pre-Cleaning Methods to Propel the Growth of this Segment

6.4 Automated Endoscope Reprocessors (Aers)

6.4.1 Increasing Efficiency of Aers Over Manual Cleaning Leads to the Growth of this Segment

6.4.2 Automated Endoscope Reprocessors, by Portability

6.4.2.1 Introduction

6.4.2.2 Standalone Aer

6.4.2.3 Portable Automated Endoscope Reprocessors

6.4.3 Automated Endoscope Reprocessors, by Type

6.4.3.1 Single-Basin Automated Endoscope Reprocessors

6.4.3.2 Double-Basin Automated Endoscope Reprocessors

6.5 Endoscope Drying, Storage, & Transport Systems

6.5.1 Stringent Guidelines for Storage and Transportation of Reprocessed Endoscopes to Propel Growth of this Segment

6.6 Endoscope Tracking Systems

6.6.1 Rising Focus Towards Effective Reprocessing to Drive the Growth of this Segment

6.7 Other Products

7 Endoscope Reprocessing Market, by End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals

7.2.1 Large Patient Volume in Hospitals to Lead to the Increasing Demand for Endoscope Reprocessing Products

7.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinics

7.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Ascs and Clinics to Drive the Growth of this End-User Segment

7.4 Other End-users

8 Endoscope Reprocessing Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

9.3 Revenue Analysis

9.4 Market Share Analysis

9.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Major Players)

9.5.1 Stars

9.5.2 Emerging Leaders

9.5.3 Pervasive Players

9.5.4 Participants

9.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups and Smes)

9.6.1 Progressive Companies

9.6.2 Starting Blocks

9.6.3 Responsive Companies

9.6.4 Dynamic Companies

9.7 Company Footprint

9.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends

9.8.1 Deals

9.8.2 Product Launches & Approvals

9.8.3 Expansions

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 Cantel Medical

10.1.2 Advanced Sterilization Products

10.1.3 Olympus Corporation

10.1.4 Ecolab

10.1.5 Steris

10.1.6 Getinge Ab

10.1.7 Wassenburg Medical (A Member of Hoya)

10.1.8 Conmed Corporation

10.1.9 Belimed AG (A Metall Zug Group Company)

10.1.10 Endo-Technik W. Griesat GmbH

10.1.11 Custom Ultrasonics

10.1.12 Steelco S.P.A

10.1.13 Bes Healthcare (A Division of Bes Rehab Ltd)

10.1.14 Arc Healthcare Solutions

10.1.15 Metrex Research, LLC

10.2 Other Players

10.2.1 Richard Wolf GmbH

10.2.2 Medalkan

10.2.3 Micro-Scientific, LLC

10.2.4 Borer Chemie Ag

10.2.5 Tuttnauer

10.2.6 ATMS

10.2.7 Summit Imaging, Inc.

10.2.8 Medonica Co. Ltd

10.2.9 Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd

10.2.10 Medical Devices Group Srl

11 Appendix

