Endoscopic closure devices market to grow by 6.71% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing volume of endoscopy procedures will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Endoscopic closure devices market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Endoscopic Closure Devices Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including Abbott Laboratories, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, AHM Grup, Apollo Endosurgery Inc., B. Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Cardiva Medical Inc., Carmonja GmbH, Changzhou Jiuhong Medical Instrument Co., Cook Medical LLC, CooperSurgical Inc., Endocor GmbH and Co. KG, Johnson and Johnson, Micro Tech Nanjing Co. Ltd, Olympus Corp., STERIS Plc, Teleflex Inc., Terumo Corp., and Medtronic Plc, among others

15+, Including Abbott Laboratories, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, AHM Grup, Apollo Endosurgery Inc., B. Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Cardiva Medical Inc., Carmonja GmbH, Changzhou Jiuhong Medical Instrument Co., Cook Medical LLC, CooperSurgical Inc., Endocor GmbH and Co. KG, Johnson and Johnson, Micro Tech Nanjing Co. Ltd, Olympus Corp., STERIS Plc, Teleflex Inc., Terumo Corp., and Medtronic Plc, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product, end-user, and region

To understand more about the endoscopic closure devices market, request a sample report

In 2017, the endoscopic closure devices market was valued at USD 1,123.29 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 451.79 million. The endoscopic closure devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 633.13 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.16%, according to Technavio.

Endoscopic closure devices market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Endoscopic closure devices market - Vendor insights

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

The global endoscopic closure devices market is fragmented, with the presence of several global and regional vendors. The prominent vendors are focusing on developing a wide range of advanced endoscopic closure devices to cater to the demand from healthcare providers globally. They compete with each other based on parameters such as price and quality. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Endoscopic closure devices market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

Key challenges:

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers endoscopic closure devices such as Perclose ProGlide SMC System.

The company offers endoscopic closure devices such as Perclose ProGlide SMC System. Ackermann Instrumente GmbH - The company offers endoscopic closure devices such as Trocar with multifunctional valves.

The company offers endoscopic closure devices such as Trocar with multifunctional valves. AHM Grup - The company offers endoscopic closure devices such as Endohemoclip.

Increasing volume of endoscopy procedures

Growing demand for MI procedures

Advances in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies

High cost of endoscopy procedures

Lack of skilled professionals

Availability of substitutes

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The endoscopic closure devices market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the report

What are the key data covered in this endoscopic closure devices market report?

Related reports:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the endoscopic closure devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the endoscopic closure devices market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the endoscopic closure devices market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the endoscopic closure devices market vendors

The endoscopy devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.32 billion with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by application (laparoscopy, GI, and others), product (endoscopy and accessories and others), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

size is estimated to grow by with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by application (laparoscopy, GI, and others), product (endoscopy and accessories and others), and geography ( , , , and Rest of World (ROW). The size of the endoscopy devices market in South Africa is estimated to grow by USD 474.54 million with a CAGR of 8.25% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by product (endoscope, mechanical endoscopic equipment, visualization and documentation systems, accessories, and other endoscopy equipment) and end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and clinics, and others).

Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Endoscopic Closure Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 633.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.71 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, AHM Grup, Apollo Endosurgery Inc., B. Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Cardiva Medical Inc., Carmonja GmbH, Changzhou Jiuhong Medical Instrument Co., Cook Medical LLC, CooperSurgical Inc., Endocor GmbH and Co. KG, Johnson and Johnson, Micro Tech Nanjing Co. Ltd, Olympus Corp., STERIS Plc, Teleflex Inc., Terumo Corp., and Medtronic Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

Table of content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global endoscopic closure devices market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global endoscopic closure devices market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Ambulatory surgery centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Ambulatory surgery centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Ambulatory surgery centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Ambulatory surgery centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Ambulatory surgery centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Endoscopic closure systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Endoscopic closure systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Endoscopic closure systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Endoscopic closure systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Endoscopic closure systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Endoscopic clips - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Endoscopic clips - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Endoscopic clips - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Endoscopic clips - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Endoscopic clips - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 112: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 113: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 115: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

12.4 Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

Exhibit 117: Ackermann Instrumente GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 118: Ackermann Instrumente GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Ackermann Instrumente GmbH - Key offerings

12.5 AHM Grup

Exhibit 120: AHM Grup - Overview



Exhibit 121: AHM Grup - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: AHM Grup - Key offerings

12.6 Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Exhibit 123: Apollo Endosurgery Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Apollo Endosurgery Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Apollo Endosurgery Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 126: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 127: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 128: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 129: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

12.8 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 131: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 136: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Cardiva Medical Inc.

Exhibit 141: Cardiva Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Cardiva Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Cardiva Medical Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Carmonja GmbH

Exhibit 144: Carmonja GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 145: Carmonja GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Carmonja GmbH - Key offerings

12.12 Changzhou Jiuhong Medical Instrument Co.

Exhibit 147: Changzhou Jiuhong Medical Instrument Co. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Changzhou Jiuhong Medical Instrument Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Changzhou Jiuhong Medical Instrument Co. - Key offerings

12.13 Cook Medical LLC

Exhibit 150: Cook Medical LLC - Overview



Exhibit 151: Cook Medical LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Cook Medical LLC - Key offerings

12.14 Endocor GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 153: Endocor GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 154: Endocor GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Endocor GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.15 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 156: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 157: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 159: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

12.16 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 161: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 162: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 164: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

12.17 Micro Tech Nanjing Co. Ltd

Exhibit 166: Micro Tech Nanjing Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 167: Micro Tech Nanjing Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Micro Tech Nanjing Co. Ltd - Key offerings

13 Appendix

About us

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio