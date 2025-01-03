Endoscopic Closure Devices Market to Grow by USD 825.7 Million (2025-2029), Rising Gastrointestinal Disease Cases Drive Growth, AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global endoscopic closure devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 825.7 million from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases is driving market growth, with a trend towards technological advances in endoscopic devices. However, high cost of endoscopy procedures poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, AHM Grup, Ambu AS, B.Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Changzhou Jiuhong Medical Instrument Co., Cook Group Inc., Endocor GmbH and Co. KG, Era Endoscopy Srl, Haemonetics Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Micro Tech Nanjing Co. Ltd., Olympus Corp., Ovesco Endoscopy AG, STERIS plc, Teleflex Inc., and The Cooper Companies Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Endoscopic Closure Devices Market 2025-2029

Endoscopic Closure Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 825.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, Canada, Japan, France, Brazil, UAE, and India Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, AHM Grup, Ambu AS, B.Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Changzhou Jiuhong Medical Instrument Co., Cook Group Inc., Endocor GmbH and Co. KG, Era Endoscopy Srl, Haemonetics Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Micro Tech Nanjing Co. Ltd., Olympus Corp., Ovesco Endoscopy AG, STERIS plc, Teleflex Inc., and The Cooper Companies Inc.

The Endoscopic Closure Devices Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal conditions such as inflammation, neoplastic fistulae, and GI perforations. Endoscopic closure systems, including endoscopic clips, suturing systems, and bio-absorbable plugs, offer non-surgical alternatives for wound closure in cases of leaks, fistulas, perforations, abscesses, and arterial bleeding. These devices are increasingly being used in endoscopic interventions for cardiac patients and in ambulatory centers, reducing hospital stays and post-operative complications. Advancements in technology include the use of robots, artificial intelligence, and nanotechnology in endoscopic surgery. Dedicated devices for specific conditions, such as the Eagle Claw device for large perforations, are gaining popularity. Ergonomic designs, imaging capabilities, and user-friendly features are key trends in the market. Premium pricing and subscription-based models are also emerging. The medical device industry is focusing on minimally invasive surgeries, skilled professionals, and specialized medical services to meet the needs of healthcare providers and healthcare professionals. Imaging capabilities, tissue granulation, and vacuum technology are also important considerations in the recovery process.

Vendors in the endoscopic closure devices market are actively investing in research and development to expand their product offerings and maintain a competitive edge. They are developing advanced imaging systems for endoscopic devices to improve organ visibility during procedures. To cater to the evolving needs of patients, these companies are focusing on creating innovative products. For instance, Cook Group, a leading vendor, introduced the Instinct Endoscopic Hemoclip. The global endoscopic closure devices market is driven by advancements in medical technology, enabling the production of technologically advanced devices.

• The Endoscopic Closure Devices Market encompasses a range of medical devices used to address various gastrointestinal (GI) conditions, including inflammation, surgical anastomoses, neoplastic fistulae, and GI perforations. These devices offer non-surgical closure solutions for endoscopic interventions, addressing challenges such as leaks, fistulas, and perforations that can lead to complications like abscesses and infections in hospitals and ambulatory centers. Endoscopic closure systems include endoscopic clips, endoscopic suturing systems, Eagle Claw devices, and bio-absorbable plugs. These devices cater to endoscopic surgery, which utilizes small incisions and skilled professionals to minimize post-operative complications. Challenges in this market include addressing arterial bleeding in cardiac patients, wound closure, infection risks, and minimizing the need for hospital stays. Robots, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, and dedicated devices are being explored to enhance the versatility and user-friendly design of these systems. Endoscopic ultrasound procedures and imaging capabilities are essential features, as is the integration of vacuum technology and tissue granulation to aid in the recovery process. Specialized medical services and referral centers play a crucial role in the market, along with the medical device industry's premium pricing, subscription-based models, and ergonomic designs. Endoscopic closure devices cater to a wide range of applications, from GI tract repairs to endoscopic surgery for chronic diseases. The market faces competition from traditional suturing devices, staples, sealants, and minimally invasive surgeries. Surgeons and healthcare providers must weigh the benefits of these advanced systems against their costs and availability.

• Endoscopic closure devices are essential tools in surgical procedures, primarily used for managing leaks, perforations, and fistulas created during these procedures. The global prevalence of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases is driving the demand for endoscopic procedures, including upper endoscopy, colonoscopy, and laparoscopy. These procedures treat various conditions, such as GI diseases, cancer, and kidney and liver diseases. However, the high cost of endoscopic procedures, which includes radiological examination fees, surgical procedure costs, healthcare professional fees, and hospital stays, may hinder the adoption of endoscopic closure devices.

Product 1.1 Endoscopic closure systems

1.2 Endoscopic clips

1.3 Others End-user 2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Ambulatory surgery centers

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Endoscopic closure systems- The Endoscopic Closure Devices Market encompasses endoscopic closure systems, including over-the-scope clips (OTSCs) and endoscopic suturing systems. Factors such as the rising incidence of Gastrointestinal (GI) diseases and technological advancements driving new endoscopic closure systems development are market growth drivers. Additionally, the increasing number of diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic procedures, like EMR, ESD, and full-thickness resection of subepithelial tumors, fuels demand for endoscopic closure systems. Surgeons often prefer OTSCs over through-the-scope (TTS) clips due to their larger opening span and closing strength, especially in fibrotic tissue settings. OTSCs are primarily used for closing small defects and bleeding ulcers. Vendors, such as Ovesco Endoscopy, innovate OTSC Systems with advanced clipping systems, like OTSC STENTFIX, OTSC MINI, and OTSC CLIP, offering more strength and improved tissue capture. Application aids like OTSC Anchors and OTSC Twin support clip placement enhance precise and easy closure of larger lesions. Endoscopic suturing systems consist of an endoscope and a stitching device for treating GI tract defects. Applications include perforation closure, stent fixation, fistula closure, ESD and EMR closures, closure of inadvertent mucosotomies, and perforations created during peroral endoscopic myotomy (POEM). To support the growing adoption of endoscopic procedures, vendors in the Endoscopic Closure Devices Market introduce new products. This focus on advanced product development and new product launches will accelerate endoscopic closure systems adoption, propelling market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Endoscopic Closure Devices Market refers to the segment of medical devices used for the endoscopic repair and closure of various gastrointestinal (GI) conditions, including inflammation, neoplastic fistulae, and GI perforations. These devices offer non-surgical alternatives to traditional wound closure methods, reducing post-operative complications such as infection risks. Endoscopic closure systems include endoscopic clips, suturing systems, sealants, bio-absorbable plugs, and the Eagle Claw device. These devices are utilized during endoscopy operations and endoscopic treatments for GI perforations, surgical anastomoses, and incisions. The market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of GI conditions and the advantages offered by endoscopic closure devices over traditional surgical methods. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as robots and artificial intelligence, are expected to further drive market growth. Surgeons are increasingly adopting these minimally invasive methods for wound closure, leading to improved patient outcomes and reduced recovery time.

Market Research Overview

The Endoscopic Closure Devices Market refers to the segment of the medical device industry focused on providing innovative solutions for the closure of gastrointestinal (GI) perforations, inflammation, surgical anastomoses, neoplastic fistulae, and other conditions. These non-surgical closure systems include endoscopic clips, endoscopic suturing systems, mucosal clips, end loops, and bio-absorbable plugs. GI perforations, leaks, fistulas, abscesses, arterial bleeding, and post-operative complications are common indications for these devices. Endoscopic surgery, with its small incisions and skilled professionals, has gained popularity in recent years, leading to an increase in demand for endoscopic closure devices. Advanced technologies such as robots, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, and dedicated devices are being developed to enhance the versatility, user-friendly design, and imaging capabilities of these devices. Hospitals, ambulatory centers, and referral centers are key markets for endoscopic closure devices, with healthcare providers and professionals increasingly turning to minimally invasive surgeries and endoscopic interventions to improve patient outcomes and reduce hospital stays. Premium pricing, subscription-based models, and infection risks are some of the challenges facing the market. The GI tract, from the esophagus to the anus, is the primary focus of these devices, with a growing emphasis on tissue granulation, vacuum technology, and the recovery process.

