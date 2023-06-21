Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Devices Market size is set to grow by USD 803.49 million from 2022 to 2027; Favorable initiatives and increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global endoscopic mucosal resection devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 803.49 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.42% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 34%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Devices Market 2023-2027

North America is the dominant region in the global endoscopic mucosal resection devices market, with the United States and Canada being the top-selling countries. Factors contributing to the market growth are the presence of major vendors in the region, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical techniques, increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disease, and advanced endoscopic mucosal resection kits for resection procedures. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Devices Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on End-user (Hospitals, ASCs, and Clinics and others), Product (Entry needle, Mucosectomy snare, and Probe), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth of the hospital segment will be significant during the forecast period. The hospital sector is growing steadily due to the availability of endoscopic mucosal resection devices and favorable reimbursement policies. Many hospitals in developed countries have endoscopy facilities with advanced technology. Hospital endoscopy units are fully equipped with various resection devices, trolleys, cabinets, accessories, medications, inhalers, visualization and documentation systems. Such factors are likely to meet demand from end-users and will benefit the growth of the hospital segment during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Devices Market – Market Dynamics

Driver

Favorable initiatives and increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases

The global market for endoscopic mucosal resection devices is driven by the increasing number of patients suffering from gastrointestinal diseases. Endoscopic mucosal resection devices are used to remove early cancers and abnormal tissue that can cause cancer. Rising incidence of diseases such as esophageal and pancreatic cancer, biliary tract disease, and Barrett's syndrome are expected to drive the growth of the global endoscopic mucosal resection devices market during the forecast period. For example, according to WHO, about 2 million cases of colorectal cancer were diagnosed in 2020. In addition, colorectal cancer cases are expected to increase by 56% between 2020 and 2040. Therefore, increasing prevalence of esophageal cancer, colon cancer, gastric cancer, and colonic polyps will drive the growth of the global endoscopic mucosal resection devices market during the forecast period.

Trend

Growth in technological advances

Rapid technological advances in endoscopic mucosal resection devices are expected to drive the growth of the endoscopic mucosal resection devices market. Vendors in this market invest heavily in research activities and the development of advanced endoscopic mucosal resection devices that help improve patient outcomes and ensure complete removal of lesions and polyps. Vendors in this market, for example, offer single-use endoscopic mucosal resection kits and dual- and single-channel endoscopic mucosal resection devices to meet growing end-user demand.

Challenges

Risks and complications of endoscopic mucosal resection technique

Endoscopic mucosal resection is a minimally invasive procedure that uses an endoscope and other instruments to remove abnormal or cancerous tissue from the lining of the digestive tract. It is currently the most widely used method for effectively diagnosing gastrointestinal cancer. However, certain risks and complications impede the adoption of endoscopic mucosal resection devices and impede market growth. The most common complications or risks of endoscopic mucosal resection include bleeding, perforation, and esophageal stricture. Perforation during endoscopic mucosal resection can tear the patient's intestines and require readmission and often surgery. Removal of esophageal lesions increases the risk of esophageal scarring and strictures, which can lead to difficulty swallowing and require further diagnosis and treatment. In addition, sedation can cause patient discomfort, such as difficulty breathing. There is also a risk if the polyp is not completely removed. In such cases, repeat endoscopic mucosal resection may be required, further increasing the risk of bleeding and perforation. Additionally, if the polyp is large and difficultly positioned, it can cause pain and discomfort to the patient. Other complications caused by this endoscopic mucosal resection include chest pain, reaction to sedatives, and sore throat. Therefore, the risks and complications posed by endoscopic mucosal resection may reduce device acceptance, which may hamper market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this endoscopic mucosal resection devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the endoscopic mucosal resection devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the endoscopic mucosal resection devices market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the endoscopic mucosal resection devices market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of endoscopic mucosal resection devices market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The global endoscopic closure devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 633.13 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 7.16%. This endoscopic closure devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others), Product (endoscopic closure systems, endoscopic clips, and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). It also includes an in-depth analysis of drivers, trends, and challenges. To stay ahead of competitors, vendors are investing in R&D to develop advanced endoscopic devices with improved visibility.

The endoscopic vessel harvesting market share is expected to increase by USD 115.85 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43%. This report extensively covers endoscopic vessel harvesting market segmentation by type (disposable and reusable) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). One of the key drivers fueling the endoscopic vessel harvesting market growth is the increasing volume of endoscopic procedures coupled with the growing target population.

Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 803.49 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.49 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., Cook Group Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Interscope Inc., Medtronic Plc, Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Co. Ltd., MTW-Endoskopie W. Haag KG, Olympus Corp., Ovesco Endoscopy AG, STERIS Plc, and Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global endoscopic mucosal resection devices market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global endoscopic mucosal resection devices market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Clinics and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Clinics and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Clinics and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Clinics and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Clinics and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Entry needle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Entry needle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Entry needle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Entry needle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Entry needle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Mucosectomy snare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Mucosectomy snare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Mucosectomy snare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Mucosectomy snare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Mucosectomy snare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Probe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Probe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Probe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Probe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Probe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 115: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 Conmed Corp.

Exhibit 120: Conmed Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Conmed Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Conmed Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Conmed Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 Cook Group Inc.

Exhibit 124: Cook Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Cook Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Cook Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Exhibit 127: Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 128: Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH - Key offerings

12.7 Interscope Inc.

Exhibit 130: Interscope Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Interscope Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Interscope Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 133: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 134: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 136: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

12.9 Micro-Tech ( Nanjing ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Exhibit 138: Micro-Tech ( Nanjing ) Co. Ltd. - Overview

) Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 139: Micro-Tech ( Nanjing ) Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

) Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 140: Micro-Tech ( Nanjing ) Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 MTW-Endoskopie W. Haag KG

Exhibit 141: MTW-Endoskopie W. Haag KG - Overview



Exhibit 142: MTW-Endoskopie W. Haag KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: MTW-Endoskopie W. Haag KG - Key offerings

12.11 Olympus Corp.

Exhibit 144: Olympus Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Olympus Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Olympus Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Olympus Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Olympus Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Ovesco Endoscopy AG

Exhibit 149: Ovesco Endoscopy AG - Overview



Exhibit 150: Ovesco Endoscopy AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Ovesco Endoscopy AG - Key offerings

12.13 STERIS Plc

Exhibit 152: STERIS Plc - Overview



Exhibit 153: STERIS Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 154: STERIS Plc - Key news



Exhibit 155: STERIS Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: STERIS Plc - Segment focus

12.14 Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 164: Research methodology



Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 166: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio