Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market To Touch USD 512.9 Million by 2030, Report by P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence

05 Jul, 2023, 10:15 ET

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the endoscopic submucosal dissection market will touch USD 512.9 million by 2030, propelling at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5% by the end of this decade.

The industry is powered by the growing frequency of targeted ailments, rising usage of endoscopies for detecting and treating them, and burgeoning elderly population.

Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Most Widely Performed for Stomach Cancer

  • Stomach cancer dominated the industry in 2022. This is mostly due to the consumption of large volumes of foods preserved with salting, for example, salted meats and fish and pickled vegetables.
  • In the U.S., this ailment is among the major reasons for death; on a yearly basis, it accounts for nearly 2% of all new cancer diagnoses. In the nation, stomach cancer chiefly starts in the gastroesophageal junction.
  • Furthermore, obesity is among the major causes of stomach cancer. In the U.K., about 5% of the stomach cancer cases are diagnosed in overweight or obese people. In 2021, over 25% of the grownups in the U.K. were suffering from obesity, and an additional 40% were overweight.

ESDs Are Most Commonly Performed in Hospitals

Hospitals had the dominant share, of 60%, in 2022, as numerous hospitals worldwide are choosing this cost-effective surgical technique. Further, hospitals are preferred by people with chronic diseases because these places offer comprehensive care.

ESD Equipment Continues To Witness Significant Sale in APAC

  • APAC had an approximately 25% share in 2022, as a result of the high occurrence of gastric cancer.
  • China is the fourth and third in gastric and esophageal cancer incidence, respectively, owing to its huge populace.
  • Therefore, every year, the Chinese government organizes an upper stomach cancer screening program in high-occurrence rural areas. In this program, both the esophagus and stomach are inspected in a single endoscopy, for the detection of cancer.

Furthermore, Europe generated about 30% of the industry revenue in 2022. The occurrence of chronic diseases involving the cardiopulmonary, gastrointestinal, and urological systems is increasing in the region as a result of the sedentary lifestyles, which has augmented the requirement for their analysis and treatment.

There were around 4 million new cancer cases and around 1.9 million related deaths in Europe in 2020. The cancer and other GI disease incidence has risen swiftly in the developed countries of Western Europe, of late.

Procurement of Surgical Knives Rising Rapidly

The knives category is expected to witness the quickest growth over the forecast period, driven by the availability of a variety of knives for endoscopic submucosal dissections. Additionally, these instruments are being continuously advanced to offer higher precision, patient safety, and reliability during procedures.

