Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025

NEW YORK, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market: Overview

This report on the endoscopic ultrasound needles market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Rise in geriatric population, high prevalence of gastrointestinal tract-related cancers, and growing patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries are major drivers for the global endoscopic ultrasound needles market.



The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on product, application, end-user, and geography.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints for the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section.In addition, the section comprises competition matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competition landscape of the market.



This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competition scenario in the global endoscopic ultrasound needles market.



Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market: Key Segments

The global endoscopic ultrasound needles market can be segmented based on product, application, end-user, and geography.In terms of product, the market can be divided into aspiration needles (EUS-FNA) and biopsy needles (EUS-FNB).



The aspiration needles segment is likely to account for a leading share of the global EUS needles market during the forecast period, owing to wide usage of these needles in the fields of pulmonology and gastroenterology.Based on application, the endoscopic ultrasound needles market can be segmented into bronchial EUS needles and enteral EUS needles.



Increasing adoption of EUS needles in gastroenterology is likely to fuel the enteral EUS needles segment in the next few years.Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics.



The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.



Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global endoscopic ultrasound needles market has been categorized into five major regions and key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Japan, Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and countries therein have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competition scenario in these regions.



Companies mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players operating in the global endoscopic ultrasound needles market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments.Major players operating in the global endoscopic ultrasound needles market are Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, Cook Medical, CONMED Corporation, Medi-globe, ACE Medical Devices Pvt.



Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, and ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd.



The global endoscopic ultrasound needles market has been segmented as given below:



Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market, by Product, 2015–2025

Aspiration needles (EUS-FNA)

Biopsy needles (EUS-FNB)



Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market, by Application, 2015–2025

Bronchial needles

Enteral needles



Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market, by End-user, 2015–2025

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Specialty clinics



Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market, by Geography, 2015–2025

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



