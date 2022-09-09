Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market to Record a 3.86% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Evolving Opportunities with CardioPrecision Ltd. & Conmed Corp. - Technavio

The endoscopic vessel harvesting market report covers the following areas:

Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Major Driver - The key driver fueling the endoscopic vessel harvesting market growth is the increasing volume of endoscopic procedures coupled with the growing target population. The demand for EVH has significantly increased over the past few years, mainly because of the rise in the incidence of various chronic conditions due to the changes in lifestyle and the growth in the elderly population.

The demand for EVH has significantly increased over the past few years, mainly because of the rise in the incidence of various chronic conditions due to the changes in lifestyle and the growth in the elderly population. Major Challenges - The major challenge hindering the market growth is stringent regulations and product recalls. EVH is classified under Class II medical devices and is subject to stringent regulatory standards. Gaining regulatory approval for Class II and Class III devices is often difficult, unpredictable, and subjective. If vendors fail to provide clinical data with positive results in one specific region, then it can result in cost burden and uncertainty or impact other trials. Regulatory bodies have also imposed stringent labeling requirements and regulatory frameworks for Endoscopic vessel harvesting.

For additional information on the market dynamics - Click Now!

Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Type

Disposable EVH System



Reusable EVH System

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab a FREE Sample Now!

Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist endoscopic vessel harvesting market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the endoscopic vessel harvesting market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the endoscopic vessel harvesting market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the endoscopic vessel harvesting market, vendors

The competitive scenario provided in the Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market Report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 115.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.86 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cardio Medical GmbH, CardioPrecision Ltd., Conmed Corp., ELITE LIFECARE, Getinge AB, HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, LivaNova Plc, Med Europe Srl, Medical Instruments SpA, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Saphena Medical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Teleflex Inc., Terumo Corp., Troge Medical GmbH, Xcellance Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " Healthcare Market " Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Disposable EVH system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Disposable EVH system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Disposable EVH system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Disposable EVH system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Disposable EVH system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Reusable EVH system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Reusable EVH system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Reusable EVH system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Reusable EVH system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Reusable EVH system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Cardio Medical GmbH

Exhibit 85: Cardio Medical GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 86: Cardio Medical GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Cardio Medical GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Getinge AB

Exhibit 88: Getinge AB - Overview



Exhibit 89: Getinge AB - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Getinge AB - Key news



Exhibit 91: Getinge AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Getinge AB - Segment focus

10.5 KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG

and Co. KG Exhibit 93: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Overview

and Co. KG - Overview

Exhibit 94: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Product / Service

and Co. KG - Product / Service

Exhibit 95: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Key news

and Co. KG - Key news

Exhibit 96: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.6 LivaNova Plc

Exhibit 97: LivaNova Plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: LivaNova Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: LivaNova Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: LivaNova Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Med Europe Srl

Exhibit 101: Med Europe Srl - Overview



Exhibit 102: Med Europe Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Med Europe Srl - Key offerings

10.8 Medical Instruments SpA

Exhibit 104: Medical Instruments SpA - Overview



Exhibit 105: Medical Instruments SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Medical Instruments SpA - Key offerings

10.9 Olympus Corp.

Exhibit 107: Olympus Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Olympus Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Olympus Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Olympus Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Olympus Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Saphena Medical Inc.

Exhibit 112: Saphena Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Saphena Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Saphena Medical Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Terumo Corp.

Exhibit 115: Terumo Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Terumo Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Terumo Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Terumo Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Terumo Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Troge Medical GmbH

Exhibit 120: Troge Medical GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 121: Troge Medical GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Troge Medical GmbH - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

