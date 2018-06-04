Endoscopy Devices: Applications and Global Markets

LONDON, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope



This research report provides a comprehensive analysis of endoscopy devices. These devices require U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Pre-market Notification (PMN) approval, European Union Medical Device Directive European Conformity (CE Mark) approval or similar approvals in other countries. Regulation of endoscopic devices is rigid in terms of proving proof of product safety and efficacy before sale to the medical community.



Market figures are based on revenues at the manufacturer level.The market size considered in this report includes the sales of new endoscope device systems comprising visualization and documentation systems, mechanical endoscopy systems and accessories.



Trends are assessed using several parameters, including projected sales for existing products, new product introductions, expanded indications for existing products, and, finally, projected changes in the prevalence, diagnosis, and scripting rates for certain diseases.



The report also analyzes current and potential opportunities for endoscopy device development and provides an overview of the endoscopy market by product type and region. The worldwide market is analyzed, and data provided for each disease subsegment.



The report analyzes the leading competitors and emerging companies in the current global endoscopy market.Profiles of the manufacturers of the leading products are analyzed, their specific product strategies are outlined, and their product pipelines are discussed.



This report looks at companies poised to introduce new products during the forecast period and discusses how these products may affect the competitive environment.This competitive environment is examined with a special focus on how emerging products and technologies are influencing the current standard of patient care.



The report offers details on market leaders and emerging companies. Key players profiled in the report include Stryker Corp., Ethicon Inc., Olympus Corp., Covidien Ltd., Boston Scientific, Arthrex, Smith & Nephew, Karl Storz GmbH, CONMED Corp., Hoya Corp., Fujifilm Corp., and Cook Medical Inc.



- 40 data tables and 12 additional tables

- An in-depth overview and detailed analysis of endoscopy devices and applications within the industry

- Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, UK, France, Germany, China, India, and Japan

- Evaluation and quantification of the current market size for specific endoscopic technologies within the overall growing biomedical/pharmaceutical technology market

- Segmentation of the global markets by application, device technology, product offerings and geographical region etc.

- Information pertaining to growth driving factors that influence the demand for endoscopy services and products

- Examination of the competitive environment, with a special focus on how developing products and technologies are influencing the current standard of patient care

- Information for business planners, acquisitions specialists, licensing strategists, product managers, market research analysts, investors, investor consultants and anyone interested in the endoscopy market

- Profiles of major companies in the industry, including Boston Scientific Corp., ConMed Corp., Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Smith & Nephew, Inc., and US Endoscopy, Inc.



The global endoscopy device market is expected to reach about REDACTED by 2022, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from 2017 through 2022.The major drivers for the market growth are the aging population; the increase in the number of individuals with cancer, diabetes and obesity; and the rise in patients' preference for minimally invasive surgeries.



Shorter hospital stays, faster recoveries and reduced medical budgets should also drive growth. However, the shortage of qualified endoscopic technicians, the high cost of initial investment, contamination risk, and patient safety during endoscopic procedures pose threats to market growth.



