Endoscopy Devices Market in South Africa to accelerate at 8.25% CAGR | Evolving Opportunities with Boston Scientific Corp. and Cook Group Inc. | Technavio

The report analyzes the endoscopy devices market in South Africa by product (endoscope, mechanical endoscopic equipment, visualization and documentation systems, accessories, and other endoscopy equipment) and end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and clinics, and others).

By product, the endoscope segment holds the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by various benefits offered by endoscopy such as reduced postoperative pain and risks of complications, rapid healing, lighter anesthesia, and a shorter period of hospital stay. The market share in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Similarly, by end-user, hospitals accounted for the highest share of the market. Factors such as the high incidence of patients opting for minimally invasive procedures and the rise in the number of surgeries are driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increased number of tie-ups of hospitals with reimbursement authorities and government organizations are fueling the growth of the segment.

The endoscopy devices market in South Africa is driven by the growing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Minimally invasive procedures are associated with fewer risks compared to traditional surgical procedures. Minimally invasive procedures ensure fewer cuts, smaller incisions, quicker recovery, less discomfort, shorter recovery time, and significant cost savings. Such benefits are increasing the preference for minimally invasive procedures among patients. With the rising prevalence of various diseases such as arthritis, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, and the demand for minimally invasive procedures will significantly increase over the forecast period, thereby driving the growth of the market in focus.

In addition, the rising adoption of robot-assisted surgeries will further accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the rising shortage of trained professionals will reduce the growth opportunities for market players.

Some of key Endoscopy Devices Players in South Africa:

Boston Scientific Corp.: The company offers a wide range of endoscopes through its EXALT Model D series.

Cook Group Inc.: The company offers endoscopy devices for hemostasis, endohepatology, and biliary access and therapy.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.: The company offers a wide range of endoscopes such as EG-760R, EG-760Z, and EN-580T.

HOYA Corp.: The company offers endoscopes such as EUS J10, EUS 70K series, and EBUS through its subsidiary Pentax Medical.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.: The company offers endoscopes through its subsidiary Ethicon US LLC.

Endoscopy Devices Market in South Africa Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 474.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.25 Regional analysis South Africa Performing market contribution South Africa at 100% Key consumer countries South Africa Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Group Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith and Nephew plc, and Stryker Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value Chain Analysis: Healthcare equipment

2.2.1 Research and development

2.2.2 Inputs

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Distribution

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Post-sales and services

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Endoscope

Mechanical endoscopic equipment

Visualization and documentation systems

Accessories

Other endoscopy equipment

Exhibit 20: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product

5.3 Endoscope - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Endoscope - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Endoscope - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Mechanical endoscopic equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Mechanical endoscopic equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Mechanical endoscopic equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Visualization and documentation systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Visualization and documentation systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Visualization and documentation systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Accessories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Other endoscopy equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Other endoscopy equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Other endoscopy equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgery centers and clinics

Others

Exhibit 33: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 34: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Ambulatory surgery centers and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Ambulatory surgery centers and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Ambulatory surgery centers and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer Landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures

8.1.2 Technological advancement in endoscopy devices

8.1.3 Increasing adoption of endoscopes for treatment and diagnosis

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Shortage of trained professionals

8.2.2 Procedural risks associated with endoscopic surgeries

8.2.3 Stringent regulatory measures

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Rising adoption of robot-assisted surgeries

8.3.2 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

8.3.3 Increased adoption of endoscopy visualization systems

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 49: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 50: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 51: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 52: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Cook Group Inc.

Exhibit 53: Cook Group Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 54: Cook Group Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 55: Cook Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 56: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 57: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 58: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 HOYA Corp.

Exhibit 60: HOYA Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 61: HOYA Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 62: HOYA Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: HOYA Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Exhibit 64: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 65: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 66: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 68: Medtronic Plc - Overview

Exhibit 69: Medtronic Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Medtronic Plc – Key news

Exhibit 71: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Olympus Corp.

Exhibit 73: Olympus Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 74: Olympus Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 75: Olympus Corp. – Key news

Exhibit 76: Olympus Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 77: Olympus Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Richard Wolf GmbH

Exhibit 78: Richard Wolf GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 79: Richard Wolf GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 80: Richard Wolf GmbH - Key offerings

10.11 Smith and Nephew plc

Exhibit 81: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview

Exhibit 82: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments

Exhibit 83: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

10.12 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 85: Stryker Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 86: Stryker Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 87: Stryker Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 88: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 89: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology

Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

