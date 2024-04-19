Endoscopy Devices Market size is set to grow by USD 14.24 billion from 2024-2028, advances in endoscopy technologies boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global endoscopy devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.24 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.17% during the forecast period. The endoscopy devices market is driven by technological innovations, including high-definition cameras and NBI technology. These advancements offer superior image quality, enabling early detection of diseases such as chronic diseases, liver abscesses, gallstones, and cancers. Disposable components, medical professionals, and outpatient facilities also contribute to the market's growth. Key areas of application include gastroenterology, pulmonology, cardiology, and gynecology. Economic viability and patient satisfaction are key considerations. Devices include endoscopic operative devices, visualization equipment, and operative devices for elective surgeries.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Endoscopy Devices Market 2024-2028

For more insights on the historic (2018 - 2022) and forecast market size- Request a sample report

Endoscopy Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.17% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 14.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.49 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Key companies profiled AnX Robotics, Arthrex Inc., asap endoscopic products GmbH, B.Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corp., Clarus Medical LLC, Conmed Corp., Cook Group Inc., Ecleris USA, ESC Medicams, FUJIFILM Corp., Integrated Endoscopy, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medtronic, NeoScope Inc., Olympus Corp., PENTAX Medical Co., Pristine Surgical LLC, SonoScape Medical Corp., and Stryker Corp.

Segment Overview

This endoscopy devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (Laparoscopy, GI, Others) Product (Accessories and others, Endoscopes) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW))

Market segmentation by Application

The Endoscopy Devices Market encompasses a range of products used in conjunction with endoscopes for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. These include light sources, cameras, video recorders, processors, and various types of endoscopes such as rigid, flexible, and capsule endoscopes. The market is driven by the increasing demand for endoscopic devices in GI procedures, minimally invasive surgeries, and robotic and AI-assisted procedures in healthcare services, including hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. The elderly population and those with chronic diseases, such as liver abscesses, gallstones, and endometriosis, benefit from these procedures. Endoscopic equipment requires periodic replacement, contributing to market revenue. High-definition cameras, light sources, and hygiene accessories ensure patient satisfaction and economic viability. Reprocessing, sterilization, and disposable components are essential for maintaining the highest standards of hygiene and patient safety. Medical professionals utilize these devices to diagnose and treat conditions like intestinal perforations and cancer, reducing hospital stays and post-procedure complications.

Geography Overview

The Endoscopy Devices Market experiences robust growth due to the increasing burden of chronic diseases, particularly in the areas of ENT, GI, and ENT disorders. Diagnostic procedures like ENT endoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Arthroscopy, and Neuroendoscopy, necessitated by these conditions, fuel demand for advanced endoscopy devices. Technological innovations, such as high-definition imaging, virtual chromoendoscopy, NBI, and robotic-assisted endoscopy, enhance diagnostic accuracy, procedural efficiency, and patient outcomes. Rigid and flexible endoscopes, capsule endoscopes, and robot-assisted endoscopes are key equipment types. Accessories, hygiene, reprocessing, sterilization, and disposable endoscopic components are essential market segments. Chronic diseases, including liver abscess, gallstones, endometriosis, and intestinal perforation, drive market expansion. Medical professionals utilize endoscopes for biopsies, elective surgeries, and cancer diagnosis. High-definition cameras, light sources, and optical instruments contribute to patient satisfaction and economic viability. Hospital stay and post-procedure complications are considerations. Conditions like peripheral arterial disease, stroke, atrial fibrillation, and cardiovascular diseases further expand the market scope.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2018 - 2022) and forecast market size- Download a Sample Report

Endoscopy devices market sees continuous growth due to technological innovations. Companies invest in R&D to enhance imaging, improve functionality, and create new features for better visualization and tissue characterization. In 2023, Pristine Surgical LLC launched Summit 4K , a first-of-its-kind single-use arthroscope, addressing traditional visualization challenges in surgical procedures. Key areas include biopsies, elective surgeries, gastroenterology, pulmonology, orthopedic surgery, cardiology, ENT surgery, gynecology, neurology, and chronic diseases for hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Technological innovations include flexible endoscopes, laparoscopy, robotics, artificial intelligence, and optical instruments.

, a first-of-its-kind single-use arthroscope, addressing traditional visualization challenges in surgical procedures. Key areas include biopsies, elective surgeries, gastroenterology, pulmonology, orthopedic surgery, cardiology, ENT surgery, gynecology, neurology, and chronic diseases for hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Technological innovations include flexible endoscopes, laparoscopy, robotics, artificial intelligence, and optical instruments. Endoscopy devices market involves advanced tools for minimally invasive procedures, including endoscopes, laparoscopies, and robotics. These devices facilitate GI, urology, gynecology, ENT, bronchoscopy, arthroscopy, and neuroendoscopy. Risks include perforations, bleeding, and infections, treated through surgery or antibiotics. Market drivers include chronic diseases, elderly population, and economic viability. Key components include high-definition cameras, light sources, and hygiene accessories. Reprocessing and sterilization are crucial for patient safety and reducing chronic disease burden.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2018 - 2022) and forecast period(2024-2028)- Request a sample report!

Research Analysis

The Endoscopy Devices Market encompasses a range of advanced technologies used in Endoscopy procedures, including Endoscopes, GI procedures, Minimally Invasive Surgeries, Robotics, and Artificial Intelligence. These technologies are integral to Healthcare Services, particularly in Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers. The Endoscopy Devices Market caters to various medical specialties such as Gastrointestinal, Urology, Gynecology, ENT, Bronchoscopy, Arthroscopy, Neuroendoscopy, and Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. Sterilization and Disposable Endoscopic Components are crucial aspects of this market, ensuring patient safety and reducing the Chronic Disease Burden, especially for the Geriatric Population. Common conditions treated with these devices include Liver Abscess, Gall Stones, Endometriosis, and Intestinal Perforation. Medical Professionals rely on these Endoscopy Devices to diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions, improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

Market Research Overview

The Endoscopy Devices Market encompasses a range of technologies used for minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. These devices include Endoscopes, Procedures, and Accessories. Endoscopes are flexible tubes with a light source and camera, enabling doctors to examine the digestive tract. Procedures such as Endoscopic Surgery and Endoscopic Ultrasound provide precise diagnosis and treatment. Accessories like Endoscopic Forceps and Endoscopic Biopsy Forceps facilitate the removal of tissue samples. Robotic Systems and Artificial Intelligence enhance the accuracy and efficiency of these procedures. Disposables like Endoscopic Capsules and Endoscopic Instruments ensure hygiene and safety. The market for Endoscopy Devices is growing due to the increasing prevalence of digestive diseases and the advancement of technology.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio