Endoscopy Devices Market size to grow by USD 14.04 billion from 2022-2027 | Arthrex Inc., Olympus Corp. and Johnson and Johnson are some key players in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Endoscopy Devices Market size is projected to grow by USD 14.04 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.36% during the forecast period. Companies are implementing various strategies like forming partnerships, mergers, expanding into new areas, and launching new products to improve their market position. The report also offers detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape, featuring information on leading companies including Arthrex Inc., asap endoscopic products GmbH, B.Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., Cook Group Inc., Ecleris USA, FUJIFILM Corp., G.I. View Ltd., Integrated Endoscopy, IntroMedic Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, LABORIE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Optim LLC, PENTAX Medical Co., Smith and Nephew plc,and Stryker Corp. To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Endoscopy Devices Market 2023-2027

Endoscopy Devices Market: Regional Analysis

During the forecast period, it is projected that North America will play a significant role, contributing 41% to the global market's growth. The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions like arthritis, gastrointestinal ailments, and ENT disorders is a key driver behind the market's expansion. These chronic illnesses necessitate diagnostic medical procedures like endoscopy for thorough examination and imaging of internal body structures and organs, a capability not offered by standard examinations. This, in turn, is boosting the demand for endoscopic devices. Download the sample report now

Endoscopy Devices Market: Driver & Trend

Driver - The market is experiencing growth driven by a rising demand for video endoscopy systems. These systems, equipped with camera attachments, utilize fiber optics to provide internal organ visualization, such as the stomach and esophagus. Video endoscopes represent groundbreaking technology in medical imaging, supporting the diagnosis and treatment of various conditions. As the demand for these devices grows, market players are concentrating on developing advanced video endoscopes for diverse diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. Market players, including global leaders like KARL STORZ and PENTAX, are focusing on advanced video endoscope development to cater to diverse medical applications. This technological progress, coupled with improved design and accuracy, is driving up the demand for video endoscopy systems and contributing to market expansion.

Trend - The growing popularity of capsule endoscopy is the trend in the market. This procedure entails the ingestion of a capsule, which captures images of the digestive tract. The capsule is disposable and roughly the size of a pill, equipped with a light source, transmitter, and a miniature video camera. As it travels through the digestive tract, the capsule transmits thousands of images to a recorder. Capsule endoscopy is typically recommended as a follow-up investigation if both colonoscopy and gastroscopy yield negative results.

For details on the challenges faced by the Endoscopy Devices Market, get the free sample report here

Endoscopy Devices Market: Segmentation

Application

Laparoscopy

GI

Others

Product

Accessories and Others

Endoscopes

Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

Related Reports:

Global Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market: The veterinary endoscopy devices market share is expected to increase to USD 121.34 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69%.

Dermatology Endoscopy Devices Market: The dermatology endoscopy devices market share is expected to increase by USD 152.12 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.35%.

What are the key data covered in this endoscopy devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the endoscopy devices market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the endoscopy devices market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of endoscopy devices market vendors.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Products Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio