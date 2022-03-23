Endoscopy Devices Market Size Worth $81.0 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global endoscopy devices market size is expected to reach USD 81.0 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030. Growing adoption of minimally invasive endoscopic procedures by medical professionals to look into the esophagus, colon, and stomach and also its application to perform biopsies and sclerotherapy are some of the factors boosting the market growth. In addition, the increasing trend of adopting disposable endoscopes to reduce the chances of cross contaminations is also anticipated to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast years.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The market is anticipated to be valued at USD 81.0 billion by 2030 owing to the growing adoption of minimally invasive endoscopic procedures by medical professionals in comparison with open surgeries.

by 2030 owing to the growing adoption of minimally invasive endoscopic procedures by medical professionals in comparison with open surgeries. The endoscopy visualization systems segment dominated with highest revenue share in 2021 owing to growing adoption of High Definition (HD) visualization systems by medical professionals for better imaging results during endoscopic procedures.

In 2021, the Gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the growing burden of functional gastrointestinal diseases and rising geriatric population.

Hospitals accounted for the highest revenue share of 48.1% in 2021, owing to favorable reimbursement policies and high availability of government and private hospitals performing endoscopy procedures.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 42.3% in 2021, owing to increasing adoption of advanced endoscopy devices and high availability of modern healthcare facilities performing minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Endoscopy Devices Market Growth & Trends

In 2021, based on product, the endoscopy visualization systems segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 36.5% of the market. This is attributed to the growing adoption of High Definition (HD) visualization systems by medical professionals for better imaging results during endoscopic procedures. In addition, continuous technological advancements of endoscopy visualization systems for the treatment and diagnosis of complex health conditions such as cancer, functional gastrointestinal disorders, lung disorders, and urinary disorders also support segment growth.

Based on application, the Gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy segment dominated the market in 2021 in terms of revenue owing to the increasing burden of gastrointestinal diseases and the rising geriatric population. In addition, increasing recommendation by medical professionals to perform endoscopic procedures as the first line of diagnosis option for gastrointestinal disorders is also one of the major factors supporting the segment growth. The hospitals segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 48.1% in 2021. This is attributed due to the larger number of endoscopic procedures performed in the hospitals than in other end-use segments.

In addition, favorable reimbursement policies and the high availability of government and private hospitals performing endoscopy procedures are some of the prominent factors anticipated to drive the segment growth. North America dominated the market in terms of the revenue share of 42.3% in 2021. The highest revenue share of this region is attributed due to the increasing adoption of advanced endoscopic devices and the high availability of modern healthcare facilities performing minimally invasive surgical procedures. In addition, growing functional gastrointestinal disorders and other chronic diseases such as cancer also are the major factors driving market growth in this region.

Furthermore, the COVID19 pandemic has significantly impacted the market owing to the cancellation and postponement of elective procedures. Moreover, the fear of getting infected with the COVID-19 virus also reduced the number of surgical procedures which in turn led to the de-growth of the endoscopy devices adoption in 2020. For instance, according to a study published in the Arab Journal of Gastroenterology in 2020, the number of endoscopy procedures decreased about 50% during the COVID19 pandemic in the majority of countries all over the globe.

Endoscopy Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global endoscopy devices market based on product, application, end use, and region:

Endoscopy Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2030)

Endoscopes

Rigid Endoscopy Devices



Laparoscopes





Arthroscopes





Urology endoscopes





Cystoscopes





Gynecology endoscopes





Neuroendoscopes





Other rigid endoscopes



Flexible Endoscopy Devices



Upper gastrointestinal endoscopes





Colonoscopes





Bronchoscopes





Sigmoidoscopes





Laryngoscopes





Pharyngoscopes





Duodenoscopes





Nasopharyngoscopes





Rhinoscopes





Other flexible Endoscopy Devices



Capsule Endoscopy Devices



Disposable Endoscopy Devices



Robot Assisted Endoscopy Devices

Endoscopy Visualization Systems

Standard Definition (SD) Visualization Systems



2D systems





3D systems



High Definition (HD) Visualization Systems



2D systems





3D systems



Endoscopy Visualization Component



Camera Heads





Insufflators





Light Sources





High Definition Monitors





Suction Pumps





Video Processors

Operative Devices

Energy Systems



Access Devices



Suction & Irrigation Systems



Hand Instruments



Wound Retractors



Snares

Endoscopy Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2030)

Gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy

Laparoscopy

Obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy

Arthroscopy

Urology endoscopy (cystoscopy)

Bronchoscopy

Mediastinoscopy

Otoscopy

Laryngoscopy

Other applications

Endoscopy Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgery centers

Other end uses

Endoscopy Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



Italy



France



Spain



Russia



Switzerland



Denmark

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



New Zealand



Thailand



Indonesia



Malaysia



Vietnam



Philippines

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait



Israel



Qatar

List of Key Players of Endoscopy Devices Market

Olympus Corporation

Ethicon Endo-surgery, LLC.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Smith & Nephew Inc.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Medtronic Plc (Covidien)

PENTAX Medical

Machida Endoscope Co., Ltd.

