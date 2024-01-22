Endoscopy Devices Market to Record USD 14.04 Billion between 2022 and 2027, Analyzing Growth in Laparoscopy Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The endoscopy devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.04 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.36% according to Technavio. The Endoscopy Devices Market anticipates substantial growth in the laparoscopy segment, driven by the method's versatility and accuracy when traditional diagnostic approaches fall short. Laparoscopy, essential in various applications such as cholecystectomy, gastric cancer diagnosis, and hernia repair, proves invaluable when conventional methods lack precision. The segment encompasses diverse procedures, including Nissen fundoplication and pelvic inflammatory disease diagnosis. This expansion aligns with the demand for advanced surgical instruments, including biopsy forceps, snares, and trocar cannulas, emphasizing the pivotal role of laparoscopy in intricate and precise endoscopic surgeries during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Endoscopy Devices Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Arthrex Inc., ASAP Endoscopic Products GmbH, B.Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., Cook Group Inc., Ecleris USA , FUJIFILM Corp., G.I. View Ltd., Integrated Endoscopy, IntroMedic Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, LABORIE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Optim LLC, PENTAX Medical Co., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (Laparoscopy, GI, and Others), Product (Accessories, others, and Endoscopes), and Geography ( North America (The U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany , France , Rest of Europe ), Asia ( China , India ), and Rest of World (ROW) ( Brazil , Argentina , Australia )).

Endoscopes, as core devices for internal examinations, have evolved into a sophisticated array of tools catering to diverse medical applications. Capsule endoscopes, with ingestible pill-sized cameras, offer non-invasive imaging of the digestive tract. Flexible endoscopes, adaptable for navigating bodily curves, ensure thorough exploration, while rigid endoscopes provide precision for specific procedures. Video endoscopes equipped with cameras offer real-time imagery, and fiber optic endoscopes utilize advanced optics for high-resolution imaging.

The market is witnessing growth due to increasing demand for video endoscopy systems, driven by their advanced technology for diagnosing and treating various medical conditions. Key players like KARL STORZ and PENTAX focus on developing next-gen systems, such as PENTAX's G-EYE HD+ video endoscope for gastrointestinal visualization. With improved design, accuracy, and reliable results, the demand for these systems is rising, contributing to market expansion, says Technavio's senior analyst.

The market faces growth challenges due to a shortage of skilled professionals for endoscopic procedures, risking misdiagnosis and patient harm.

The endoscopy devices market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Endoscopic Devices; Major Applications

Essential components of endoscopic devices include endoscopic cameras, light sources for internal illumination, and insufflators inflating body cavities for improved visibility. Surgical instruments like biopsy forceps, snares, graspers, scissors, and trocar cannulas facilitate various endoscopic interventions. Advanced technologies such as Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS), robot-assisted endoscopy, and artificial intelligence enhance diagnostics and procedural efficiency. Teleendoscopy enables remote consultations, while endoscopic training simulators aid in medical skill development. 3D endoscopy systems provide surgeons with enhanced depth perception, and fluid management systems ensure optimal handling of fluids during procedures. The continuous innovation in endoscopy devices reflects their pivotal role in modern medical practices.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Endoscopy Devices Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Endoscopy Devices Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Endoscopy Devices Market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Endoscopy Devices Market vendors

