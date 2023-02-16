Endoscopy Fluid Management Market to Reach USD 1.29 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 7.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The increase in the number of the endoscopic procedures, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the surge in demand for a minimally invasive procedure, and increase in unmet healthcare needs drive the growth of the global endoscopy fluid management market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Endoscopy Fluid Management Market by Product (Endoscopy fluid management system, Endoscopy fluid management accessories), by Application (Laparoscopy, Hysteroscopy, Others), by End User (Hospital, Clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global endoscopy fluid management industry generated $640.6 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $1.29 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11331

Prime determinants of growth

The increase in the number of the endoscopic procedure, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as gastric cancer, abnormal uterus bleeding, peptic ulcer, the surge in demand for a minimally invasive procedure, and increase in unmet healthcare needs drive the growth of the global endoscopy fluid management market. However, the government's and environmental organizations' proactive actions against pollution restrict the market growth. Moreover, growth & innovations in the medical device industry for the manufacturing of endoscopy fluid management systems present new opportunities in the coming years.

Impact of Covid-19 on Endoscopy Fluid Management Market-

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global endoscopy fluid management market, as a huge number of clinics and hospitals across the globe were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way healthcare providers and medical device manufacturers approach endosurgery fluid management systems. The COVID-19 pandemic affected multiple sub-specialists and procedure-related filed such as gastroenterology.

A significant proportion of these endoscopic procedures are affected due to national and regional lockdowns across the globe, which in turn, hampered the market growth.

The endoscopy fluid management system segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the endoscopy fluid management system segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global endoscopy fluid management market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to advancement in technology in healthcare sector, and high cost of endoscopy fluid management system as compared to accessories. However, the endoscopy fluid management accessories segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in use of collecting bags, sutures.

The laparoscopy segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the laparoscopy segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global endoscopy fluid management market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031, due to increase in number of laparoscopy procedure.

The hospitals segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global endoscopy fluid management market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in number of endoscopy procedure, development of advanced hospitals and availability of these products at hospitals.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11331

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global endoscopy fluid management market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in the number of product launch, increase in the number of key players to manufacture endoscopy fluid management system, and development of healthcare infrastructure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in prevalence of gastrointestinal disease, and rise in expenditure by government organization to develop the advanced healthcare device.

Leading Market Players: -

Medtronic PLC

STERIS PLC

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

& Co. KG Arthrex Inc.

B. Braun SE

Stryker Corporation

Hologic Inc.

CONMED Corporation,

Olympus America Inc.

COMEG Medical Technologies

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Biomarkers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Male Infertility Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Biosimilars Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Synthetic Biology Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Dialysis Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact



David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research