Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market Size Estimated to Reach $33.8 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.9% : PMR

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global endoscopy visualization systems market size is expected to reach USD 33.89 billion by 2028. according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of : 6.9% from 2021-2028. A rise in endoscopic procedures resulted in huge demand for minimally invasive procedures, thereby will drive significant growth for the global market. The increasing ageing population across the globe is turning into the major booster for the market progress old age people have a higher risk of developing urology, gastrointestinal, and gynecology disorders. Several advantages of endoscopy compared to open surgeries, favorable reimbursement policies, and major cost savings are some other factors complementing the market growth.

Key Highlights of Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market

Based on the product , the endoscopic visualization systems segment led the global market and generated the largest revenue share, owing to major technological advancements improving imaging capabilities . Leading players are emphasizing the integration of next-generation endoscopy visualization systems , positively influencing the segment's growth.

, led the global market and generated the largest revenue share, owing to . Leading , positively influencing the segment's growth. By resolution type , the 4K segment accounted for the majority of the market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Monitors equipped with 4K resolution come with a higher degree of color reproducibility and provides a closer view without spotting the individual pixels.

, accounted for the majority of the market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. and provides a closer view without spotting the individual pixels. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A. , Inc., a global provider of endosurgical and endoscopic imaging technology has officially announced the commercial launch of the ELUXEO® 7000X System . This is backed by the latest video imaging technology that provides real-time visualization of StO2 levels in tissue using endoluminal and/or laparoscopic imaging.

a global provider of endosurgical and endoscopic imaging technology has officially . This is backed by the latest video imaging technology that provides real-time visualization of StO2 levels in tissue using endoluminal and/or laparoscopic imaging. Endoscopy procedures are used in the diagnosis and treatment of colorectal cancer (CRC). CRC was diagnosed in around 1.9 million people globally, and the numbers are expected to reach 2.2 million cases per year by 2030. This increase in cancer cases will increase the need for endoscopy procedures.

Regional Developments

North America is projected to dominate the endoscopy visualization systems market over the forecast period. The market growth in this region is attributed to the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries and the rise in demand for advanced diagnostic tools. Growing awareness among the healthcare community coupled with the availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure is further strengthening the market in this region. On the other side, the regional market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid growth, owing to the increasing geriatric population in densely populated economies such as India and China.

Competitive Outlook

The endoscopy visualization systems market is majorly led by some of the key manufacturers and dominating the market based on advancements in the product offerings at competitive market prices. The research and development initiatives are playing a vital role in the overall growth of the market. Market participants are investing on large scale for upgrading the systems and focusing more on the advertising campaigns.

Polaris market research has segmented the endoscopy visualization systems market report on the basis of product, resolution type, and region:

Endoscopy Visualization Systems, Product Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Endoscopic Visualization Systems

Standard Definition (SD)



2D systems





3D systems



High Definition (HD)



2D systems





3D systems

Endoscopy Visualization Components

Camera Heads



Insufflators



Light Sources



High-Definition Monitors



Suction Pumps



Video Processors

Endoscopy Visualization Systems, Resolution Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

4K

UHD Resolution



DCI Resolution

FHD Resolution

Endoscopy Visualization Systems, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



Italy



France



Spain



Austria



Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Indonesia



Malaysia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& Israel



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

