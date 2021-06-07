Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market Size Worth $35.0 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global endoscopy visualization systems market size is expected to reach USD 35.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028. Significant increase in the number of endoscopic procedures and increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are major factors contributing to the expansion of the market. Owing to the advantages of endoscopy over open surgeries, significant cost savings, and favorable government reimbursement policies, the demand for endoscopy is increasing. This coupled with the rapid adoption of advanced diagnostic tools has created a need for advanced visualization techniques. As a result, various manufacturers are focusing on introducing systems and components with better visualization capabilities. For instance, in September 2020, PENTAX Medical, a division of Hoya Corporation announced the launch of J10 Series Ultrasound Video Gastroscopes that offers renowned image quality and enhanced mobility.

Key suggestions from the report:

The market is anticipated to witness significant growth by 2028 owing to increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures

The endoscopic visualization systems segment dominated the market in 2020, owing to the introduction of new products in the market

The 4K segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to high-quality images produced by ultra HD systems when compared to full HD

North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to the rising number of government-sponsored cancer screening programs and greater adoption of advanced diagnostic tools

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Resolution Type (4K, FHD Resolution), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/endoscopy-visualization-systems-market

The endoscopy visualization systems segment is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Endoscopy is being widely used in various medical specialties such as gastroenterology, urology, gynecology, pulmonology, ENT, and others. Rising usage of high definition systems and increasing prevalence of cancer are factors favoring the growth of the segment. According to the WHO, the number of new bladder cancer cases is projected to rise from 573,000 in 2020 to 767,000 by 2030. Furthermore, rising government initiatives for newborns hearing screening are expected to drive the growth of the segment. The endoscopy visualization components segment is poised to surge owing to technological advancements and the growing number of endoscopic surgeries. In September 2020, Pentax Medical announced the launch of EB-J10 Series Bronchoscopes and DEFINA Video Processor in the U.S. This is expected to augment the segment's growth. In addition, the presence of numerous vendors, raw material suppliers, and distributors of visualization components is propelling the segment's growth. However, strict restrictions imposed by the government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities are resulting in serious disruptions in the supply chain. This is anticipated to negatively impact the market growth.

On the basis of resolution, the 4K segment is projected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The rising adoption of endoscopy display monitors with 4K resolution can be attributed to the fact that they provide clearer image quality when compared to full HD resolution. However, when compared to 4K, full HD display monitors are more cost-effective and are easily available, which is favoring the demand for FHD resolution.

Grand View Research has segmented the global endoscopy visualization systems market on the basis of product type, resolution type, and region:

Endoscopy Visualization Systems Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Endoscopic Visualization Systems



Standard Definition (SD) Visualization Systems



2D Systems





3D Systems



High Definition (HD) Visualization Systems



2D Systems





3D Systems



Endoscopy Visualization Components



Camera Heads





Insufflators





Light Sources





High Definition Monitors





Suction Pumps





Video Processors

Endoscopy Visualization Systems Resolution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

4K



UHD Resolution





DCI resolution



FHD Resolution

Endoscopy Visualization Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





Spain





France





Italy





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market

Olympus Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Ethicon US, LLC,

Machida Endoscope Co., Ltd.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Medtronic

Smith & Nephew plc

CONMED Corporation

PENTAX Medical

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

