EndoTech's Financial AI Research Team led by Dr. Anna Becker & Dmitry Gooshchin Achieves Breakthrough Milestones, Transforming AI Investment Strategies

News provided by

EndoTech.io

12 Oct, 2023, 08:43 ET

REHOVOT, Israel, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EndoTech.io announces a series of AI research releases that are reshaping investment strategies and capturing alpha in volatile financial markets. And with it, EndoTech's research team, led by Dr. Anna Becker, has ushered in a new era of AI-driven investment capabilities.

The Key Research Breakthroughs:

  1. Advanced AI Technical Expertise: EndoTech's AI system has now launched an unprecedented 100+ AI experts. Each AI expert masters intricate technical concepts (like resistance/support lines or microstructures) and is contextualized using attention and time parameters, resulting in market prediction and optimized trading strategies. Utilizing advanced machine learning models, along with reinforced training frameworks, these AI experts now represent the largest set of investment-driven AI applications for investment decisions.
  2. Deep Learning Power: EndoTech's deep learning module has achieved 70%+ accuracy by integrating financial news, fundamental data, and sentiment analysis. It ingests vast amounts of financial data points and employs advanced data analysis to predict market states, filter trading signals, and enhance money management strategies.
  3. Market State Classification: EndoTech's research has led to market state classification. This breakthrough in contextual decision-making is made by actively identifying and categorizing market states, such as upward trends and consolidation phases. These breakthroughs enable algorithmic trading strategies to adapt dynamically to changing market conditions, improving effectiveness and precision.

Dr. Anna Becker, the driving force behind this transformative research, shared her perspective: "Our research is not just about technology; it's about redefining how we approach markets and investments. EndoTech's breakthroughs empower investors with unparalleled precision and agility in navigating the complexities of today's markets."

EndoTech's research-driven approach marks a pivotal moment, promising a brighter future for alpha-seeking investors in turbulent markets. The company invites collaboration with research institutions, investors, and financial organizations to explore the transformative potential of this pioneering technology.

For access to EndoTech's full research paper, or to discuss harnessing its groundbreaking research, visit www.EndoTech.io/institutional.

About EndoTech: EndoTech is a leading innovator in artificial intelligence and machine learning for financial markets. It was founded by long standing technology entrepreneurs Dr. Anna Becker and Dmitry Gooshchin. With a dedicated team of researchers, EndoTech is at the forefront of AI-driven investment solutions, achieving remarkable research milestones that redefine investment strategies.

SOURCE EndoTech.io

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.