Endotronix Hires Industry Veteran Jim Yearick as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

LISLE, Ill., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Endotronix, Inc., a digital health and medical technology company dedicated to advancing the treatment of heart failure, today announced that industry veteran Jim Yearick has joined the executive leadership team as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Mr. Yearick will oversee Endotronix's worldwide sales and marketing efforts for the Cordella™ Heart Failure System (Cordella System).

"Jim is a respected sales and marketing leader in heart failure with both early-stage and established company experience. He is commercially savvy, with a solid track record of building and developing high-performing teams," commented Harry Rowland, CEO and co-founder of Endotronix. "His strong background across cardiology will be invaluable as we accelerate the Cordella System commercialization and initiate our landmark, PROACTIVE-HF pivotal study of the Cordella PA Sensor."

Mr. Yearick joins Endotronix after leading market development and global expansion for HeartWare, an innovator of minimally invasive, miniaturized, left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) that provide mechanical circulatory support for patients with advanced heart failure. Following HeartWare's acquisition by Medtronic in August 2016, Mr. Yearick helped lead the integration efforts for Medtronic's newly formed Heart Failure Mechanical Circulatory Support (MCS) Division. Prior to his tenure at HeartWare/Medtronic, Mr. Yearick has held senior-level positions in sales and marketing in the medical device and consumer goods industries, including Global Vice President roles at CHF Solutions and Medtronic's Cardiac Rhythm Management division.

"It is an exciting time at Endotronix. The Cordella System is on the cusp of transforming heart failure treatment with a proactive patient management solution that improves the experience for the implanting physician, managing clinician, and patient," Yearick said. "We're entering a pivotal phase for the company that will produce commercial success and clinical data that accelerates our market adoption. I look forward to working with the team and executing on our strategy."

The Cordella System is a comprehensive heart failure management solution that enables proactive management and early detection of worsening heart failure. The platform consists of a comprehensive remote patient management system coupled with a seamlessly integrated, next generation implantable pulmonary artery (PA) pressure sensor to streamline heart failure care management, reduce heart-failure-related hospitalizations, and support reimbursement for care delivery activities.

The Cordella System, without the sensor, is available for commercial use in the U.S. and currently in centers across the U.S. In parallel, the company will initiate an investigation device exemption (IDE) study, PROACTIVE-HF, in early 2019 to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of the Cordella PA Sensor.

About Endotronix

Endotronix, Inc., a medical technology company, delivers an integrated platform that provides comprehensive, reimbursable health management innovations for patients suffering from advanced heart failure. Their solution, the Cordella™ Heart Failure System, includes a cloud-based disease management data system and at home hemodynamic management with a breakthrough implantable wireless pulmonary artery pressure sensor for early detection of worsening heart failure. Learn more at www.endotronix.com.

