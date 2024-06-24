Endotronix Receives FDA Premarket Approval of the Cordella™ PA Sensor System for the Treatment of Heart Failure

Cordella, which consists of the now PMA-approved Cordella PA Sensor and commercial Cordella™ HF System, enables comprehensive heart failure management in the home using pulmonary artery (PA) pressure, a leading indicator of congestion, and non-invasive vital sign data to improve care decisions.

Backed by definitive clinical evidence from the PROACTIVE-HF pivotal trial, the company is planning a U.S. launch of Cordella this year.

NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endotronix, Inc., a privately held company dedicated to advancing the treatment of heart failure (HF) at the intersection of digital health and medtech, today announced Premarket Approval (PMA) from the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the company's Cordella™ Pulmonary Artery (PA) Sensor System for the treatment of New York Heart Failure (NYHA) class III heart failure patients. The Cordella platform is the first and only PA pressure-guided platform to offer comprehensive patient management using daily PA pressure and vital signs from home to guide therapeutic management and improve patient outcomes.

Learn about living with heart failure (HF) and how Cordella improves patient outcomes. The Cordella PA Sensor System recently received PMA approval from the FDA for the treatment of heart failure. Cordella is the first and only patient management platform to provide both critical PA pressure data, using an implanted PA sensor, and noninvasive vitals (blood pressure, heart rate, and weight) for comprehensive clinical management delivered in the patient's home.

"This approval is very exciting and has the potential to transform care for HF patients. Endotronix's solution provides a more complete clinical picture of the patient, so providers are able to make informed remote care decisions between office visits," stated Dr. Liviu Klein, Section Chief of Advanced Heart Failure, Mechanical Circulatory Support, Pulmonary Hypertension, and Heart Transplant at the University of California San Francisco and national principal investigator of the PROACTIVE-HF trial. "PROACTIVE-HF demonstrated that with Cordella clinicians achieved more optimal and timely dosing of key HF medications, significantly improving outcomes. In addition, the easy-to-use platform engages patients to drive consistent daily habits and self-awareness of trends to support sustainable lifestyle changes."

Cordella is a proactive HF management platform that delivers daily PA pressure and other vital data via an implantable sensor and user-friendly, non-invasive health tools, respectively, to a managing HF clinician for remote patient care. This information guides clinical decision-making and medication dosing while enhancing the adoption of guideline-directed medical therapy (GDMT) to reduce congestion and improve outcomes. Regulatory approval was based on the PROACTIVE-HF trial, which demonstrated a markedly low 0.159 rate of heart failure hospitalization and all-cause mortality at 6 months.

In addition, Cordella enables:

Seated PA pressure measurements, preferred by most patients, with a handheld reader.

Patient visibility into key health trends to support healthy lifestyle changes.

Secure messaging on a tablet between the clinical team, patient, and caregiver to support remote care.

Reimbursement for implantation and ongoing management through existing reimbursement pathways.

"At Endotronix, we firmly believe that innovation can drive patient care excellence in the home and ultimately change outcomes for patients with heart failure, one of the largest cost categories in healthcare. The FDA's approval validates this foundational belief and is a major milestone for our company and the field of HF management," commented Harry Rowland, CEO and co-founder of Endotronix. "With this approval, we will deliver proactive, comprehensive care that extends optimal HF therapeutic management to more patients, keeping them out of the hospital and living more fulfilling lives."

Endotronix will launch Cordella in the U.S. later this year. The company also shared that they have submitted a dossier for CE Mark review and expect a decision on European market access in 2025.

About Endotronix

Endotronix innovates at the intersection of medtech and digital health to improve care for people living with heart failure (HF). The comprehensive Cordella solution enables proactive, data-driven HF management that engages patients, reduces and prevents congestion, and improves outcomes. The Cordella Sensor is an implantable pulmonary artery (PA) pressure sensor that directly measures the leading indicator of congestion, allowing early, targeted therapy. The Cordella HF System is a patient health management platform, which combines comprehensive vital sign data from non-invasive devices to support patient-clinician engagement and care decisions. Combining trended insights, the versatile and scalable Cordella enhances current clinical practice and supports guideline-based care across the entire HF continuum. Learn more at www.endotronix.com.

In the U.S., the Cordella PA Sensor System is Rx Only. CAUTION: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.

In Europe, the Cordella PA Sensor System is Exclusively for Clinical Investigation.

The Cordella HF System is commercially available in the U.S. and Europe.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain predictions, estimates, or other information that might be considered forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance.

