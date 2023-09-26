Endovascular Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market to grow by USD 697.78 million from 2022-2027 | North America to account for 46% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The endovascular abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market size is expected to grow by USD 697.78 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by End-user (Hospital, ASCs, and Others), Product (Stent graft and Synthetic fabric graft), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 46% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In North America, the need for minimally invasive endovascular devices to treat abdominal aortic aneurysms is increasing with the aging population. To facilitate the adoption of endovascular abdominal aortic aneurysm Repair Devices techniques. Furthermore, there has also been an increasing focus on clinical guidelines and payment rules. Hence, such factors boost the regional market growth during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Endovascular Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Braile Biomedica, Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Group Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Endologix LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Lifetech Scientific Corp, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Terumo Corp., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., Artivion Inc., Lombard Medical Ltd.

Braile Biomedica - The company offers endovascular abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices through its subsidiary Jotec.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Endovascular Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Segment - The hospital segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hospitals with state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure and qualified medical staff, are able to successfully complete these complex treatments. Furthermore, they are more likely to accept patients for endovascular abdominal aortic aneurysm repair due to increased awareness among patients and healthcare professionals about its benefits. Hence, such factors drive the hospital segment during the forecast period. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Endovascular Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Aging population and rising prevalence of abdominal aortic aneurysms

Advancements in endovascular technologies

Growing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients

The aging population and rising prevalence of abdominal aortic aneurysms drive the market growth. There is a rise in the risk of developing abdominal aortic aneurysms due to age-related blood vessel changes. Furthermore, factors like endovascular repair devices offer effective treatment alternatives to address this issue. Consequently, with considerable emphasis on healthcare infrastructure, nations such as Asia and Latin America are experiencing an increase in the occurrence of abdominal aortic aneurysms. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Strategic alliances among market vendors are a key trend in the abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download free sample report to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The aneurysm coiling and embolization devices market share is expected to increase by USD 1.87 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%.

The global flow diversion aneurysm treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,107.08 million at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2022 and 2027.

What are the key data covered in this endovascular abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the endovascular abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the endovascular abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the endovascular abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of endovascular abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market vendors.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio