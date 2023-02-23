Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.91%

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) market size reached US$ 2.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.91% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An aneurysm refers to the enlargement of the arterial wall due to weakness or degeneration. It is generally associated with tobacco consumption and smoking. The prevalence of aneurysms is also higher among people with medical conditions such as atherosclerosis, high cholesterol levels, and connective tissue disorder.

Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) refers to a minimally invasive procedure or surgery that is performed to repair these aneurysms. EVAR procedure is performed by inserting a covered stent, a metal mesh tube with a layer of fabric, into the weak area of the artery.

This provides a route for the blood to flow without accumulating in the bulge and prevents it from bursting. Nowadays, multiple devices are available in the market that are used to treat aneurysms.



The EVAR treatment is comparatively safer than traditional procedures, as there is no need for performing surgery. As a result, this technique results in short hospital stays and quicker recovery. Due to the prevalence of aneurysms, along with the growing geriatric population, endovascular treatment is increasingly being adopted by healthcare providers.

This has further been supported by the rising awareness of the potential benefits of the procedure. Also, governments across the globe are undertaking several programs to improve the cost structure and spread awareness about the availability of EVAR devices and treatment procedures among patients.

In line with this, healthcare institutions are developing EVAR devices and technologies that offer faster recovery and fewer complications. For instance, enhanced graft technologies have been created, which allow treatments with short landing zones and improve conformability to the artery curvature. These technologies have further helped in increasing the success rate of EVAR procedures.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global endovascular aneurysm repair market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global endovascular aneurysm repair industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the indication?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the gender?

What is the breakup of the market based on the age?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

