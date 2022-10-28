Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Abbott, Becton Dickinson, Medtronic, Cardinal Health & More

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market By Indication, By Site, By Anatomy, By Product: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global endovascular aneurysm repair market was valued at $2,646.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $4,356.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2030.



Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) is a preferred treatment option for aortic aneurysm, owing to its advantages over open surgery. These advantages include shorter hospital stays, quick recovery times, improved patient outcomes, and no abdominal surgery. Hence, this EVAR procedure is known as standard intervention for abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA). In this procedure, a stent is placed in aneurysmal area of the aorta to provide permanent alternative channel for blood flow within the patient's vasculature, thereby preventing aneurysmal sac from blood flow pressure and rupturing.



Although EVAR has significantly reduced operative risks and recovery time as compared to conventional open surgery, it is still possible to make improvements to the EVAR. This is attributed to the fact that there have been cases of endoleaks post EVAR procedure.

However, to meet such challenges, market players have developed next generation advanced technologies. For instance, Endologix Inc. received FDA approval for its percutaneous endograft delivery system and has a game-changing new generation Nellix technology, the first and only endovascular sealing product beneficial in preventing all types of endoleaks.



The increase in vascular diseases among the global population such as pulmonary embolism, cardiac disorders, and atherosclerosis, raise the demand for grafts for treatment, which, in turn, drives the growth of the EVAR market. . Furthermore, governments are taking initiatives to increase awareness related to the availability of aneurysm treatment procedures and devices.

Inflated costs associated with EVAR treatment procedures and lack of awareness among people are some of the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market



The major players such as Terumo Medical Corporation, Koninklijike Philips N.V., and Medtronic PLC. are adopting the product launch strategy to improve their product portfolio to maintain competition in the market. For instance, in December 2020, Terumo launched the first commercial case of aortic balloon in the U.S. This device assists physicians in the expansion of aorta, using TREO and RELAY stent-grafts in endovascular aortic repair. Such instances are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the major players for the growth of the market.



Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments



By Indication

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (Aaa)

Thoratic Aortic Aneurysm (Taa)

By Site

Infrarenal

Pararenal

By Anatomy

Traditional

Complex

By Product

Percutaneous Evar

Fenestrated Evar

Aortic Stents Taa Graft

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health Inc

cook medical

Endologix Inc

Lombard Medical Inc

Medtronic Plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Terumo Medical Corporation

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc

