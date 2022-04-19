Endowment Index® Q1 2022 Performance Update

APPLETON, Wis., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Endowment Index® calculated by Nasdaq OMX® (Symbol: ENDOW) declined 6.32% (on a total return basis), for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which compares to a Global 60-40 portfolio which declined 5.62% for the same period.

The top performing component of the Index for Q1 2022 was oil & gas, which gained 38.51%. The other gainers were commodities, metals & mining, publicly traded MLPs, and gold. Private equity was the worst performing component for the Index, posting a loss of -15.73% for the quarter. The other two primary laggards were emerging markets equity - China & emerging markets fixed income, posting losses of -14.64% & -9.17%, respectively.

The Index's annual reconstitution and rebalancing was completed during Q1 2022. The broad allocations between equities, fixed income & alternatives changed slightly, with equities reduced by 2%, fixed income reduced by 1% and the allocation to alternatives increased by 3%.

The Endowment Index represents the investable opportunity for managers of portfolios utilizing the Endowment Investment Philosophy® or who otherwise incorporate alternative investments within a comprehensive asset allocation. The Endowment Index measures performance for a multi-asset, globally diversified, three-dimensional portfolio that includes Global Equity, Global Fixed Income, and Alternative Investments (like Private Equity, Hedge Funds and Real Assets) The Index applies an objective, rules-based construction methodology based upon portfolio allocation data obtained from over 700 educational institutions that collectively manage over $820 billion as of 6/30/21. Each of the 22 sub-indexes that currently comprise the Index are investable and contained within those sub-indexes are over 48,000 underlying securities.

Visit EndowmentIndex.com to download longer term index price and performance data.

ETF Model Solutions created the Endowment Moderate Allocation which seeks to replicate the holdings, target allocations and long-term performance of our Endowment Index calculated by NASDAQ OMX. ETF Model Solutions utilizes separate accounts for our clients when investing in our Endowment Index allocation and other risk managed ETF model allocations. Unitized accounts are available for clients to use in their 401(k) plans on the MidAtlantic's ModelxChange platform. To learn more about our ETF model solutions and our Endowment Index calculated by NASDAQ OMX please contact Tim Landolt, Managing Director (920) 785-6012 or email [email protected].

Info: www.ETFModelSolutions.com or www.EndowmentIndex.com

Disclosure: Information presented for educational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies, nor shall it be construed to be the provision of investment advice. You cannot invest directly in an index. Indexes do not contain fees. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not insured or guaranteed. Performance information provided is net of any underlying exchange-traded fund expenses but does not include any other fees or expenses. ETF Model Solutions, LLC is registered as an investment adviser with the SEC. Registration does not imply any level of skill or training, nor does it imply endorsement by the SEC or other securities regulatory authority. A copy of the Firm's disclosure document, Form ADV Brochure Part 2, is available upon request.

