Endowment Index® Third Quarter 2021 Performance Update

APPLETON, Wis., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Endowment Index® calculated by Nasdaq OMX® (Symbol: ENDOW) declined 0.99% (on a total return basis) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. This compares to the Global 60-40 Portfolio (60% Stocks, 40% Bonds), which decreased 0.83% for the same period.

Global equity markets rose to begin the quarter but lost ground in September. Higher inflation, in part due to supply chain issues, was the primary concern in Q3. In addition to inflation, continued fears of the Covid-19 delta variant lead to increased market volatility.

Only six of the Index's twenty-two components posted gains in Q3 2021. The top performing component of the Index was diversified commodities futures, which gained 4.83%. Metals & mining was the worst performer, posting a loss of -9.50% for the quarter.

Asset Class Q3 2021

Change

(%) Asset Class Q3 2021

Change

(%)













Commodity/Div-Futures 4.83 Emerging Mkt Fixed Inc -0.95

Commodity – Oil & Gas 2.39 Gold -1.22

Private Equity/VC 0.93 Global Equities -1.29

Domestic Real Estate 0.68 Hedge Funds -1.67

Intl Developed Fixed Inc 0.05 Commodity - Infrastructure -1.80

Domestic Fixed Inc. 0.05 Intl. Real Estate -2.73

Liquidity - TBills -0.02 Commodity - Timber -3.76

US Equity -0.06 Em. Market Equity - China -5.91

Private Eq-Distressed Debt -0.17 Publicly Traded MLP's -6.62

Intl Developed Equity -0.79 Emerging Markets -7.87

Managed Futures -0.82 Commodity – Met/Mining -9.50













The Endowment Index represents the investable opportunity for managers of portfolios utilizing the Endowment Investment Philosophy® or who otherwise incorporate alternative investments within a comprehensive asset allocation. The Endowment Index measures performance for a multi-asset, globally diversified, three-dimensional portfolio that includes Global Equity, Global Fixed Income, and Alternative Investments (like Private Equity, Hedge Funds and Real Assets) The Index applies an objective, rules-based construction methodology based upon portfolio allocation data obtained from over 700 educational institutions that collectively manage over $637 billion as of 6/30/20. Each of the 22 sub-indexes that currently comprise the Index are investable and contained within those sub-indexes are over 47,000 underlying securities.

ETF Model Solutions, LLC serves its clients as an ETF strategist, designing and managing ETF-based investment solutions for advisers, institutions, retirement plans and individual investors based upon the Endowment Investment Philosophy®.

