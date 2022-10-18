Endowment Index® Third Quarter 2022 Performance Update

APPLETON, Wis., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Endowment Index® calculated by Nasdaq OMX® (Symbol: ENDOW) declined 7.50% (on a total return basis) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. This compares to the Global 60-40 Portfolio (60% Stocks, 40% Bonds), which declined 6.81% over the same period.

Nineteen of the Index's twenty-two components posted losses for Q3 2022 as federal reserve aggressively tightened monetary policy to curb rising inflation. The top performing component of the Index for Q3 was commodity - oil and gas, which gained 8.55%. Defensive and energy sectors performed the best during the third quarter of 2022. Private equity (the index's largest constituent, along with Chinese stocks, real estate, and other commodities were among the poorest performing constituents for the period.

Asset Class Q3 2022 Change (%) Asset Class Q3 2022 Change (%)













Commodity – Oil & Gas 8.55 Commodity/Div-Futures -6.29

Publicly Traded MLP's 8.09 Global Equities -7.57

Liquidity - T-bills 0.44 Gold -8.05

Managed Futures -1.55 Intl Developed Equity -10.50

Private Eq-Distressed Debt -2.81 Commodity - Infrastructure -10.58

Hedge Funds -3.03 Domestic Real Estate -10.98

Intl Developed Fixed Inc -3.27 Commodity - Timber -11.35

Domestic Fixed Inc. -4.65 Emerging Markets -11.65

US Equity -4.85 Private Equity/VC -13.40

Emerging Mkt Fixed Inc -5.14 Intl. Real Estate -13.70

Commodity – Met/Mining -5.26 Em. Market Equity - China -19.95



Endowment Index Press Releases to be Discontinued

This will be the final quarterly performance press release for the Endowment Index®. SEC Marketing Rule 206(4)-1, which places new requirements on the distribution of hypothetical performance on investment advisers, becomes effective on November 4, 2022. To comply with the Rule, ETF Model Solutions will no longer provide Endowment Index performance data via press release. Investment professionals, institutional investors, endowment managers, family office staff and accredited investors who wish to continue to receive Endowment Index® performance data should visit EndowmentIndex.com and sign up to receive future updates directly

The Endowment Index® represents the investable opportunity for managers of portfolios utilizing the Endowment Investment Philosophy® or who otherwise incorporate alternative investments within a comprehensive asset allocation. The Endowment Index® measures performance for a multi-asset, globally diversified, three-dimensional portfolio that includes Global Equity, Global Fixed Income, and Alternative Investments (like Private Equity, Hedge Funds and Real Assets). The Index applies an objective, rules-based construction methodology based upon portfolio allocation data obtained from over 700 educational institutions that collectively manage over $820 billion as of 6/30/21. Each of the 22 sub-indexes that currently comprise the Index are investable and contained within those sub-indexes are over 47,000 underlying securities.

ETF Model Solutions, LLC serves its clients as an ETF strategist, designing and managing ETF-based investment solutions for advisers, institutions, retirement plans and individual investors based upon the Endowment Investment Philosophy®. The Firm offers ETF-based diversified target-risk models, and asset class models for use by investment advisers and retirement plans. ETF Model Solutions, LLC also provides digital investment services to individual investors through the website, www.MyRoboAdviser.com.

