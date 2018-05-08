Endowment Plans Beat First Dip in Plan Sponsor Returns Since 3Q 2016, according to BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe/Asset Strategy View®

The BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe offers peer comparisons of performance by plan type and size. It consists of 626 corporate, foundation, endowment, public, Taft-Hartley, and health care plans with a total a market value of more than $2.1 trillion and an average plan size of over $6 billion. In aggregate, U.S. Master Trust Universe plans reported a one-year return of +10.13%, surpassing its 3-year annualized return of +6.37% and 5-year annualized return of +7.64%.

In a reversal from 4Q 2017, corporate and health care plans underperformed, with quarterly returns of -478bp, and -432bp respectively.

"Endowments benefited from higher allocations to alternatives and lower allocations to U.S. fixed income investments versus other plan types. These plans overweighted alternatives at a 44% allocation versus 21% for the Master Trust Universe as a whole and underweighted U.S. fixed income at 9% versus 27% for the whole," said Frances Barney, CFA, head of Global Risk Solutions at BNY Mellon.

"Non-U.S. equity was the top performing asset class with double-digit gains over the one-year period (+17.58%), followed by U.S. Equity continuing its run of positive annual returns (+13.85%), followed by Non-US Fixed Income (+8.57%)," she added.

Additional Q1 Highlights

Over 29% of plans posted positive results during the quarter

Endowments saw the highest median return (+0.36%), followed by Foundations (-0.14%)

U.S. equities posted a quarterly median return of -0.40%, versus the Russell 3000 Index return of-0.64%. Non-U.S. equities saw a median return of -0.40%, compared to the Russell Developed ex U.S. Large Cap Index result of -1.78%. U.S. fixed income had a median return of -1.12%, versus the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index return of -1.46%. Non-U.S. fixed income had a median return of +1.29%, versus the Citigroup Non-U.S. World Government Bond Index return of +4.42%. Real estate had a median return of +2.06%, versus the NCREIF Property Index result of +1.70%

BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe users are now able to take advantage of Asset Strategy View as a separate service for additional analysis. Asset Strategy View layers big data analytics onto detailed asset allocation, performance, and cash flow data for the majority of the BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe. It provides additional insight into underlying market trends and investor activity.

BNY Mellon U.S. Trust Universe Median Plan Returns*

Period Ending March 31, 2018

Universe Number of

Participants 1Q

2018 One-

Year Five-

Years Ten-

Years Master Trust Total Fund 626 (0.39) 10.13 7.64 6.32 Corporate Plans 256 (1.14) 9.79 7.59 6.50 Foundations 85 (0.12) 10.14 7.24 5.79 Endowments 91 0.52 10.61 7.72 6.10 Public Plans 123 (0.14) 10.64 7.97 6.49 Taft-Hartley Plans 46 (0.19) 9.33 7.74 6.06 Health Care Plans 19 (0.71) 9.06 6.81 6.24

*All returns are posted gross of fee results.

BNY Mellon U.S. Asset Allocations Medians (of those invested) by Asset Class

Period Ending March 31, 2018

Asset Class Q1 2018 One Year Ago Three Years Ago US Equity 23% 23% 23% Non-US Equity 16% 17% 15% Global Equity 5% 5% 5% US Fixed Income 20% 20% 21% Global Fixed Income 3% 3% 3% Non-US Fixed Income 2% 2% 2% TIPS/Inflation Linked Bonds 3% 3% 3% Real Estate 5% 5% 5% Private Equity 8% 8% 8% Other Real Assets 3% 3% 3% Hedge Funds 12% 14% 15% Cash 2% 2% 2%

