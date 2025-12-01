Endpoint Clinical Named a Leader in Everest Group's 2025 Life Sciences RTSM Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Endpoint Clinical has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Everest Group Life Sciences Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment. This distinction reflects Endpoint Clinical's commitment to advancing clinical research through innovative RTSM solutions that prioritize reliability, flexibility and patient-centric outcomes.

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® is a proprietary framework that evaluates providers based on two critical dimensions: market impact and vision and capability. Market impact considers factors such as adoption, portfolio diversity and value delivered to clients, while vision and capability assess strategy, technology innovation, flexibility, engagement models and support services.

Endpoint Clinical's leadership position underscores its passion for patients and the privilege of supporting sponsors and CROs across multiple geographies, phases and therapeutic areas. With decades of experience powering thousands of studies, Endpoint delivers RTSM solutions designed for speed, quality and agility, helping to bring life-saving therapies to market. Guided by a customer-first approach, Endpoint provides tailored services and responsive support to ensure every trial runs smoothly and efficiently while continuing to innovate with AI-driven capabilities that enhance decision-making, optimize trial operations and improve outcomes for patients worldwide.

"Being recognized as a Leader by Everest Group validates our dedication to bringing innovation in clinical trial operations through our technology, people and exceptional service," said Nagaraja Srivatsan, CEO at Endpoint Clinical. "Our focus remains on providing solutions that combine high quality, speed and agility to ultimately improve outcomes for both patients and sponsors."

For more information about Endpoint Clinical's RTSM solutions, visit https://www.endpointclinical.com. To review the report, including details on Endpoint Clinical's Leader status, please visit: https://www.everestgrp.com/report/egr-2025-72-r-7726

About Endpoint Clinical

Endpoint Clinical is a trusted clinical trial technology and service partner that delivers reliable RTSM solutions. Endpoint blends seamlessly into clinical trial processes by providing anticipatory and adaptive solutions to proactively mitigate risks. With decades of experience, Endpoint offers a deep understanding of the challenges sponsors and CROs face. Its tech-forward dedication to innovation and high-touch services enables Endpoint to control the controllables and proactively generate speedy, strategic solutions so sponsors and CROs can focus on running seamless clinical trials.

