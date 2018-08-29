Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts

LONDON, August 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) market is expected to grow from US$ 785.5 Mn in 2017 to US$ 5,871.6 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 28.8% between 2018 and 2025. Hosted deployment model expected to take over the market dominance during the forecast period. Currently, almost 41% of the EDR deployments are on premises. However, as the technology evolves in the coming years hosted deployment models are expected to be the most preferred by smaller and large organizations to store, manage and share efficiently the critical and sensitive files. The larger organizations are also expected to prefer hosted deployment models for their endpoint detection and response tools employment. Lesser investments and easy integration with the systems have made the adoption of hosted deployment model more attractive among the organizations.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5485541







EDR market by end-user vertical is segmented into Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Government, IT & Telecommunications, and Manufacturing.The propagation of consumer mobility and BYOD programs in the enterprise are some of the factors contributing to the emerging demand for endpoint detection and response tools.







Almost all the industry verticals are increasingly demanding EDR solutions that provide enhanced endpoint security, detection and response capabilities. Some of the key players of Endpoint Detection and Response market include Carbon Black, Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Countertack inc., CrowdStrike, Inc., Cybereason Inc., FireEye, Inc., Open Text Corporation, RSA Security LLC, Symantec Corporation, Tanium Inc., and Tripwire, Inc. among others.







The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by component, deployment model, organization size and, vertical.The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA).







The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By vertical segment BFSI accounted for the largest share of the endpoint detection and response market in 2017; whereas, Asia pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.







The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.







Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such interviews include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the EDR industry.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5485541







About Reportbuyer



Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers







For more information:



Sarah Smith



Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com



Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com



Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904



Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

