Endpoint Detection and Response Market: 8.86% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Jun 10, 2022, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Endpoint Detection and Response Market value is set to grow by USD 944.40 million, progressing at a CAGR of 10% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The outbreak of COVID-19 in the region, especially in the US, impacted various business sectors. Until June 08, 2021, the US had 34,227 million cases of COVID-19, with 612.7 million deaths. It led to the shutdown of several IT companies and industries, as the disease is spreading through community transfer and causing deaths. However, the demand for cloud-based EDR solutions is expected to rise as workplaces have become decentralized and enterprises are adopting technology, which has increased complexity. These operational activities are leveraging demand for cloud computing and thereby enhancing the demand for EDR solutions in the region during the forecast period.
|
Endpoint Detection and Response Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 944.4 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.86
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 45%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, China, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AO Kaspersky Lab, BlackBerry Ltd., Broadcom Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., FireEye Inc., McAfee LLC, RSA Security LLC, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., and VMware Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
- One of the key factors driving the endpoint detection and response market growth is the increasing adoption of cloud-based EDR solutions owing to the flexibility and cost benefits associated with cloud services.
- One of the key trends of the near future will be growth in IoT devices.
- Availability of open-source software and inclination toward pirated software is one of the key challenges hindering the endpoint detection and response market growth.
Endpoint Detection and Response Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- Enterprises - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Individual customers - size and forecast 2020-2025
The endpoint detection and response market share growth by the enterprises will be significant during the forecast period. Enterprise endpoints include servers and workstations such as laptops, desktops, and mobile devices. This segment is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the rising focus of enterprises on threat detection, prevention, and incident response, in addition to the need for enhanced visibility across all environments, including remote sites and mobile workers.
Endpoint Detection and Response Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- On-premises - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud-based - size and forecast 2020-2025
Endpoint Detection and Response Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key markets for endpoint detection and response in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC regions. Owing to the increased adoption of EDR software by enterprises and the initiatives taken by vendors to offer enhanced products will facilitate the endpoint detection and response market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Some of the Major Endpoint Detection and Response Companies:
- AO Kaspersky Lab
- BlackBerry Ltd.
- Broadcom Inc.
- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.
- FireEye Inc.
- McAfee LLC
- RSA Security LLC
- Sophos Ltd.
- Trend Micro Inc.
- VMware Inc.
The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Systems software
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Individual customers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Individual customers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Individual customers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by Deployment
- 6.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 25: On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Deployment
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 42: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 47: Industry risks
- 10.3 Competitive scenario
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 48: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 AO Kaspersky Lab
- Exhibit 50: AO Kaspersky Lab - Overview
- Exhibit 51: AO Kaspersky Lab - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: AO Kaspersky Lab - Key news
- Exhibit 53: AO Kaspersky Lab - Key offerings
- 11.4 BlackBerry Ltd.
- Exhibit 54: BlackBerry Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: BlackBerry Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: BlackBerry Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 57: BlackBerry Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: BlackBerry Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Broadcom Inc.
- Exhibit 59: Broadcom Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Broadcom Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 62: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.6 CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 64: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 67: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.7 FireEye Inc.
- Exhibit 68: FireEye Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: FireEye Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: FireEye Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 71: FireEye Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: FireEye Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.8 McAfee LLC
- Exhibit 73: McAfee LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 74: McAfee LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: McAfee LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 76: McAfee LLC - Key offerings
- 11.9 RSA Security LLC
- Exhibit 77: RSA Security LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 78: RSA Security LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 79: RSA Security LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 80: RSA Security LLC - Key offerings
- 11.10 Sophos Ltd.
- Exhibit 81: Sophos Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Sophos Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: Sophos Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 84: Sophos Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Sophos Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Trend Micro Inc.
- Exhibit 86: Trend Micro Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 87: Trend Micro Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 88: Trend Micro Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.12 VMware Inc.
- Exhibit 89: VMware Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: VMware Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: VMware Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 92: VMware Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: VMware Inc. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 95: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 97: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
