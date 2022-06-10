Endpoint Detection and Response Market: 8.86% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Endpoint Detection and Response Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 944.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.86 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AO Kaspersky Lab, BlackBerry Ltd., Broadcom Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., FireEye Inc., McAfee LLC, RSA Security LLC, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., and VMware Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

One of the key factors driving the endpoint detection and response market growth is the increasing adoption of cloud-based EDR solutions owing to the flexibility and cost benefits associated with cloud services.

One of the key trends of the near future will be growth in IoT devices.

Availability of open-source software and inclination toward pirated software is one of the key challenges hindering the endpoint detection and response market growth.

Endpoint Detection and Response Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Enterprises - size and forecast 2020-2025

Individual customers - size and forecast 2020-2025

The endpoint detection and response market share growth by the enterprises will be significant during the forecast period. Enterprise endpoints include servers and workstations such as laptops, desktops, and mobile devices. This segment is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the rising focus of enterprises on threat detection, prevention, and incident response, in addition to the need for enhanced visibility across all environments, including remote sites and mobile workers.

Endpoint Detection and Response Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

On-premises - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based - size and forecast 2020-2025

Endpoint Detection and Response Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key markets for endpoint detection and response in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC regions. Owing to the increased adoption of EDR software by enterprises and the initiatives taken by vendors to offer enhanced products will facilitate the endpoint detection and response market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Some of the Major Endpoint Detection and Response Companies:

AO Kaspersky Lab

BlackBerry Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

FireEye Inc.

McAfee LLC

RSA Security LLC

Sophos Ltd.

Trend Micro Inc.

VMware Inc.

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Systems software

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Individual customers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Individual customers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Individual customers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 47: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AO Kaspersky Lab

Exhibit 50: AO Kaspersky Lab - Overview



Exhibit 51: AO Kaspersky Lab - Product and service



Exhibit 52: AO Kaspersky Lab - Key news



Exhibit 53: AO Kaspersky Lab - Key offerings

11.4 BlackBerry Ltd.

Exhibit 54: BlackBerry Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 55: BlackBerry Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: BlackBerry Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 57: BlackBerry Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: BlackBerry Ltd. - Segment focus

11.5 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 59: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 62: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 64: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 67: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 FireEye Inc.

Exhibit 68: FireEye Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: FireEye Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: FireEye Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 71: FireEye Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: FireEye Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 McAfee LLC

Exhibit 73: McAfee LLC - Overview



Exhibit 74: McAfee LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 75: McAfee LLC - Key news



Exhibit 76: McAfee LLC - Key offerings

11.9 RSA Security LLC

Exhibit 77: RSA Security LLC - Overview



Exhibit 78: RSA Security LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 79: RSA Security LLC - Key news



Exhibit 80: RSA Security LLC - Key offerings

11.10 Sophos Ltd.

Exhibit 81: Sophos Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Sophos Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Sophos Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 84: Sophos Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Sophos Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 Trend Micro Inc.

Exhibit 86: Trend Micro Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Trend Micro Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 88: Trend Micro Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 VMware Inc.

Exhibit 89: VMware Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: VMware Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: VMware Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: VMware Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: VMware Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 95: Research Methodology



Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 97: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations

