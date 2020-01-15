Endpoint Security Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024 - Increasing Number of Endpoint & BYODs Among Enterprises, Rising Endpoint Attacks & Breaches

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endpoint Security Market by Solution (Endpoint Protection Platform and Endpoint Detection and Response), Service, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Healthcare, Retail and eCommerce, and Government), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The endpoint security market is expected to grow from USD 12.8 billion in 2019 to USD 18.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.



The endpoint security industry is driven by the increasing number of endpoint and Bring Your Own Devices (BYODs) among enterprises, rising endpoint attacks and breaches, higher costs accrued due to endpoint attacks, mitigation of IT risks, and centrally managed protection and administration. However, the use of free or pirated endpoint protection solutions may hinder the growth of the market.

This report includes the study of the key players offering endpoint security solutions and services. It profiles major vendors in the global endpoint security market. It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the endpoint security market, along with their company profiles, business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



Managed services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The endpoint security services industry is segmented into professional services and managed services. The managed services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Managed services deliver better protection against threats and malware by integrating endpoint security solutions with a 247 remote monitoring. These services include authentication security services, data disaster recovery services, email security services, information and event management services, vulnerability scanning services, and web security services.

The increasing market acceptance for managed services is mainly driven by increased security requirements, improved regulatory compliance, enhanced productivity, and improved data integrity while meeting strict Service Level Agreements (SLAs).



Retail and eCommerce vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Among verticals, the market has been segmented into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunications and IT, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and eCommerce, and others (transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and education).

The retail and eCommerce vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for securing secure network points, such as PoS terminals, eCommerce websites, third-party vendors, employee's access points, and IoT-based devices, such as printers and security cameras.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the technology companies in major APAC countries, such as China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, India, and Malaysia; growing cybersecurity spending in APAC due to the ever-growing threat landscape; increasing sophistication levels of threats; continual growth in mobile workforce; increasing complexity of businesses; and unregulated nature of the internet are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Endpoint Security Market

4.2 Market, By Solution, 2019 vs 2024

4.3 Market, By Service, 2019 vs 2024

4.4 Market, By Professional Service, 2019 Vs. 2024

4.5 Market, By Deployment Mode, 2019

4.6 Market, By Organization Size, 2019 Vs. 2024

4.7 Endpoint Security Market, By Vertical, 2017-2024

4.8 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Endpoint and BYODs Among Enterprises

5.2.1.2 Rising Endpoint Attacks and Breaches

5.2.1.3 Higher Costs Accrued Due to Endpoint Attacks

5.2.1.4 Growing Demand for Cost-Effective Alternatives for On-Premises Security Deployment

5.2.1.5 Mitigation of IT Risks

5.2.1.6 Centrally Managed Protection and Administration

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Use of Free or Pirated Endpoint Protection Solutions

5.2.2.2 Skepticism Regarding Cloud-Based Endpoint Security

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Securing IT Infrastructure in the Media and Entertainment Vertical

5.2.3.2 Rise in Demand for Integrated Endpoint Security Infrastructure and Software

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dynamic IT Infrastructure and Cyber Threat Landscape

5.2.4.2 Addressing the Complexity of Advanced Threats

5.2.4.3 High Cost of Innovation and Budget Constraints

5.3 Solution Architecture

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Technology Trends and Standards

5.5.1 Standards and Guidelines for the Endpoint Security Market

5.5.1.1 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)

5.5.1.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

5.5.1.3 Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA)

5.5.1.4 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA)

5.5.1.5 Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX)

5.5.1.6 Underwriters Laboratories (UL)

5.5.1.7 Distributed Management Task Force (DMTF)

5.5.1.8 Organization for the Advancement of Structured Information Standards (OASIS)



6 Endpoint Security Market, By Enforcement Point

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Workstations

6.3 Mobile Devices

6.4 Servers

6.5 Point of Sale Terminals

6.6 Others



7 Endpoint Security Market, By Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Endpoint Protection Platform

7.2.1 Endpoint Protection Platform: Market Driver

7.2.2 Components of Endpoint Protection Platform

7.2.2.1 Antivirus

7.2.2.2 Anti-Spyware/Anti-Malware

7.2.2.3 Firewall

7.2.2.4 Endpoint Device Control

7.2.2.5 Intrusion Prevention

7.2.2.6 Endpoint Application Control

7.2.2.7 Others

7.3 Endpoint Detection and Response

7.3.1 Endpoint Detection and Response: Endpoint Security Market Drivers



8 Endpoint Security Market, By Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Professional Services

8.2.1 Professional Services: Market Drivers

8.2.2 Training and Consulting

8.2.3 Integration and Implementation

8.2.4 Support and Maintenance

8.3 Managed Services

8.3.1 Managed Services: Market Drivers



9 Endpoint Security Market, By Deployment Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cloud

9.2.1 Cloud Deployment Mode: Market Drivers

9.3 On-Premises

9.3.1 On-Premises Deployment Mode: Market Drivers



10 Endpoint Security Market, By Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers

10.3 Large Enterprises

10.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers



11 Endpoint Security Market, By Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Drivers

11.3 Telecommunications and IT

11.3.1 Telecommunications and IT: Market Drivers

11.4 Government and Defense

11.4.1 Government and Defense: Market Drivers

11.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

11.5.1 Healthcare and Life Sciences: Market Drivers

11.6 Manufacturing

11.6.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers

11.7 Retail and Ecommerce

11.7.1 Retail and Ecommerce: Market Drivers

11.8 Others



12 Endpoint Security Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.6 Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.1.1 Visionary Leaders

13.1.2 Innovators

13.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.1.4 Emerging Companies

13.2 Strength of Product Portfolio (24 Players)

13.3 Business Strategy Excellence (24 Players)

13.4 Ranking of Key Players for the Endpoint Security Market, 2019



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Microsoft

14.3 Crowdstrike

14.4 Symantec

14.5 Trend Micro

14.6 Sophos

14.7 McAfee

14.8 Kaspersky Lab

14.9 ESET

14.10 Cisco

14.11 Palo Alto Networks

14.12 Fortinet

14.13 Panda Security

14.14 Fireeye

14.15 F-Secure

14.16 Check Point

14.17 SentinelOne

14.18 Bitdefender

14.19 Carbon Black

14.20 Malwarebytes

14.21 Comodo

14.22 Endgame

14.23 Cylance

14.24 Seceon

14.25 RSA Security



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7lb6jx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

