Endpoint Security Market size is set to grow by USD 18.49 billion from 2024-2028, Emergence of enterprise mobility and BYOD policy among enterprises to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global endpoint security market size is estimated to grow by USD 18.49 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 19.98% during the forecast period. Emergence of enterprise mobility and byod policy among enterprises is driving market growth, with a trend towards strategic partnerships and acquisitions among vendors. However, lack of skilled labor and knowledge about internal and external threats poses a challenge. Key market players include AO Kaspersky Lab, BlackBerry Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., ESET Spol Sro, F Secure Corp., Fortinet Inc., Malwarebytes Inc., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Musarubra US LLC, Palo Alto Networks Inc., SC BITDEFENDER SRL, SENTINELONE INC., Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., VMware Inc., and WatchGuard Technologies Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global endpoint security market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based), End-user (Large enterprises and Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled AO Kaspersky Lab, BlackBerry Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., ESET Spol Sro, F Secure Corp., Fortinet Inc., Malwarebytes Inc., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Musarubra US LLC, Palo Alto Networks Inc., SC BITDEFENDER SRL, SENTINELONE INC., Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., VMware Inc., and WatchGuard Technologies Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The endpoint security market is experiencing significant growth due to increased competition among vendors. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions with technology service providers, platform providers, and endpoint security solution providers are key drivers. These actions enable geographical expansion and access to technological expertise, opening up new markets and expanding customer bases. For instance, WatchGuard Technologies' acquisition of Panda Security and IBM's acquisition of ReaQta. Collaborations, such as ConnX and DefensX with Game Changing, also contribute to the market's growth.

The Endpoint Security market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing number of devices and the need to protect them from threats. Cybersecurity companies are focusing on advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to provide better security. Security and cybersecurity are essential for businesses, and trends include adaptive defense, data protection, and endpoint detection and response. Companies are also investing in cloud security and zero-trust networks to secure their infrastructure. The use of cybersecurity services is becoming mandatory for organizations to prevent data breaches and protect sensitive information. The future of endpoint security lies in proactive measures and continuous monitoring to stay ahead of evolving threats.

Market Challenges

The Endpoint Security market faces challenges due to the increasing volume of sensitive data and the rise in cyberattacks. Advanced endpoint security solutions and EDR are being adopted, but limitations exist, such as the inability to detect file-less malware and the integration of IoT devices. The shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals globally further hinders market growth. Organizations require experienced personnel to handle advanced proactive hunting solutions and stay informed about evolving threats.

The Endpoint Security market faces several challenges in ensuring robust protection against cyber threats. These include the need to defend against a wide range of attacks, such as malware, ransomware, and phishing. Additionally, the increasing use of remote work and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies adds complexity to security management. The large volume of data being generated and transmitted also poses a challenge, requiring efficient and effective data protection. Furthermore, keeping up with the latest threats and implementing timely updates is essential to maintain security. Lastly, ensuring user education and adherence to security policies is crucial to mitigate risks.

Segment Overview

This endpoint security market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Deployment 1.1 On-premises

1.2 Cloud-based End-user 2.1 Large enterprises

2.2 Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 On-premises- The on-premises endpoint security market is projected to expand steadily due to organizations' desire for complete control over hardware and software. This model offers enhanced security as data is stored on dedicated servers, unlike cloud-based solutions. Large enterprises, particularly those in the BFSI, defense, healthcare, and retail sectors, prefer on-premise solutions due to stringent data security regulations. However, on-premise deployment comes with higher costs and lacks real-time behavioral analysis and software updating agility. Despite these drawbacks, the market's growth is driven by increasing security concerns and regulatory compliance needs.

Research Analysis

The Endpoint Security Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing number of network entry points and the need to protect internal data from advanced cybersecurity threats. Advanced security solutions, such as Adaptive Protection and FortiXDR, are frontline solutions for IT security in various sectors, including Retail. Emerging technologies like exponential trend smoothing and ARIMA are being integrated into endpoint security to enhance threat detection and response capabilities. The cloud has become a major focus area for endpoint security, with Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and Data Security Standards like PAQSA being crucial services for securing data. Cyberattacks, including Ransomware and Phishing, continue to pose significant risks, making endpoint security a critical component of Cyber Security strategies for organizations aiming to safeguard their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and maintain internet penetration.

Market Research Overview

The Endpoint Security market encompasses solutions designed to protect digital devices, including laptops, desktops, tablets, and smartphones, from various cyber threats. These solutions employ advanced technologies such as antivirus, firewalls, intrusion prevention, and encryption to safeguard data and maintain system integrity. The market is driven by the increasing use of remote work and the proliferation of IoT devices, which expand the attack surface for organizations. Additionally, the growing sophistication of cyber attacks necessitates continuous innovation in endpoint security solutions. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to these factors.

