Endpoint Security Market to grow by USD 12.76 billion from 2022 to 2027, Emergence of enterprise mobility and BYOD policy among enterprises boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The endpoint security market is estimated to grow by USD 12.76 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.99% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will be progressing. The emergence of enterprise mobility and BYOD policy among enterprises drives market growth. Enterprise mobility and BYOD policies offer employees the flexibility to work remotely using their personal devices, providing various benefits.

For more insights on the histoic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)

North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 45%

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession 
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions 
Global Endpoint Security Market - Segmentation Assessment
Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), end-user (large enterprises, small, and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

The market share growth by the on-premises segment is significant during the forecast period. In the on-premises deployment model, both hardware and software are exclusively dedicated to the enterprise and overseen either by on-premises service providers or within private data centers. This model offers businesses a distinct advantage by providing complete control over the operation of both the hardware and software components.

By geography, the global endpoint security market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global endpoint security market.

North America accounts for 45% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The North America endpoint security market is witnessing growth due to increased demand for cybersecurity solutions, the adoption of BYOD policies, the proliferation of IoT-based devices, and a rise in cyberattacks and data theft incidents within enterprises.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)

The growing complexity of cyber threats propels the robust expansion of the Endpoint Security Market. With a surge in sophisticated cyber attacks, organizations seek comprehensive protection through solutions like Antivirus, Firewall, IDS, IPS, EPP, and Malware Detection. Incorporating Threat Intelligence, Behavioral Analysis, and SIEM, security measures extend to Sandboxing, DLP, Application and Device Control, Patch Management, Endpoint Encryption, and Security Analytics. Navigating the landscape encompasses NAC, Zero Trust, Cloud Security, MDM, EDR, APT Protection, Secure Web Gateways, and SOAR. Covering Threat Hunting, Phishing Protection, IAM, MFA, VPN, and Remote Desktop Security, holistic Endpoint Security becomes imperative for effective security policy management.

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions among players is a primary trend in the market. Intense competition exists among current suppliers in the market. Market players actively engage in strategic partnerships and acquisitions, collaborating with various stakeholders such as endpoint security solutions providers, technology service providers, and platform providers. 

Lack of skilled labor and knowledge about internal and external threats is a major challenge that hinders the growth of the market. Increasing amounts of sensitive data, including financial transaction data, health records, and business-related information, are raising cybersecurity concerns.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the endpoint security market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the endpoint security market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the endpoint security market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of endpoint security market players

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

