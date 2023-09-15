Endpoint Security Market to grow by USD 12.76 billion from 2022 to 2027, Market driven by the emergence of enterprise mobility and BYOD policy among enterprises - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Endpoint Security Market by Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based), End-user (Large enterprises, and Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the endpoint security market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 12.76 billion. The emergence of enterprise mobility and BYOD policy among enterprises is notably driving market growth. Enterprise mobility and BYOD policies provide many advantages to employees, including working remotely using their devices. However, when employees work remotely, they access the corporate network or applications through the cloud. Smart devices such as mobile, computers etc. can become infected with malware through the Internet network and the use of external storage devices such as USB drives and memory cards. For instance, Ceragon Networks Ltd., a wireless backhaul provider, was having trouble to managing the rapidly growing BYOD usage due to shortcomings in its current mobile device management (MDM) solution. Including BYOD, the company has chosen Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile to enforce mobile security policies across all devices in its organizations. Companies are adopting endpoint security software to safeguard endpoints against attacks via BYOD devices. Thus, the adoption of endpoint security software by businesses can drive the growth of the endpoint security market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Endpoint Security Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

Lack of skilled labour and knowledge about internal and external threats is a significant challenge hindering market growth.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges

The endpoint security market is segmented by deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based), end-user (Large enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the on-premises segment will be significant during the forecast period. The hardware and software are dedicated to the enterprise and managed by on-premises service providers or in private data centres in the on-premises deployment model. Such models give the business full control over the operation of the hardware and software. For instance, Symantec, Kaspersky, Sophos, and McAfee are some of the providers of on-premises endpoint solutions. Cloud-based solutions are associated with security concerns, which will augment the adoption of on-premises solutions, particularly in industries like BFSI and healthcare, which process handle sensitive customer information. Therefore, such factors are anticipated to boost the growth of the segment in the market during the forecast period.

View FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Endpoint Security Market:

AO Kaspersky Lab, BlackBerry Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., ESET Spol Sro, F Secure Corp., Fortinet Inc., Malwarebytes Inc., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Musarubra US LLC, Palo Alto Networks Inc., SC BITDEFENDER SRL, SENTINELONE INC., Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., VMware Inc., and WatchGuard Technologies Inc.

