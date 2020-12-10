Endpoints News announces its Women in Biopharma 2020 winners - live event to be held today

Endpoints News this morning published its annual Women in Biopharma special report , featuring 20 of the most extraordinary women engaged in drug research and development worldwide. Winners will be recognized today at a live event hosted by Endpoints editors Amber Tong and Nicole DeFeudis at 2 PM ET. Registration is open at womeninbio20.endpts.com.

The 2020 Women in Biopharma winners are:

Lynne Krummen , Senior Vice President of Regulatory & Development Program Leadership & Management, Vir Biotechnology

Senior Vice President of Regulatory & Development Program Leadership & Management, Vir Biotechnology Jennifer Petter , Founder & CSO, Arrakis Therapeutics

Founder & CSO, Arrakis Therapeutics Laura Shawver , CEO, Silverback Therapeutics

, CEO, Silverback Therapeutics Kizzmekia Corbett , Research Fellow & Scientific Lead, Coronavirus Research, NIH Vaccine Research Center

, Research Fellow & Scientific Lead, Coronavirus Research, NIH Vaccine Research Center Stacey Ma , Executive Vice President & Head of Technical Operations, Sana Biotechnology

, Executive Vice President & Head of Technical Operations, Sara Kenkare-Mitra , Senior Vice President, Developmental Sciences, Genentech

, Senior Vice President, Developmental Sciences, Genentech Janice Chen , Co-founder & CTO, Mammoth Biosciences

, Co-founder & CTO, Mammoth Biosciences Diana Brainard , Senior Vice President, HIV and Emerging Viral Infections, Gilead

, Senior Vice President, HIV and Emerging Viral Infections, Gilead Margo Roberts , Chief Scientific Officer, Lyell Immunopharma

Chief Scientific Officer, Katalin Kariko , Senior Vice President, BioNTech

Senior Vice President, BioNTech Leena Gandhi , Director, Center for Cancer Therapeutic Innovation, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Director, Center for Cancer Therapeutic Innovation, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Kimberly Smith , Head of Research and Development, ViiV

Head of Research and Development, ViiV Aviv Regev , Head of Research and Early Development, Genentech

Head of Research and Early Development, Genentech Ann Cheung , Head of Biology, Dragonfly Therapeutics

Head of Biology, Dragonfly Therapeutics Kathy Bowdish , CEO, PIC Therapeutics

CEO, PIC Therapeutics Kathrin Jansen , Senior Vice President & Head of Vaccine Research and Development, Pfizer

Senior Vice President & Head of Vaccine Research and Development, Pfizer Pearl Huang , CEO & President, Cygnal Therapeutics

CEO & President, Cygnal Therapeutics Lynn Connolly , Chief Medical Officer, Adagio Therapeutics

Chief Medical Officer, Adagio Therapeutics Leah Lipsich , Vice President of Strategic Program Direction, Infectious Diseases, Regeneron

Vice President of Strategic Program Direction, Infectious Diseases, Regeneron Carolyn Bertozzi , Baker Family Co-Director of ChEM-H & Professor of Chemistry, Stanford

"We are excited to tell the stories of these incredible women, which are true testaments of the grit, intellect and warmth that shape this industry," said Amber Tong, Endpoints News Editor.

Endpoints News journalists selected the winners and conducted interviews throughout the year, culminating in today's live event and written report. All biopharma industry professionals have access to Women in Biopharma with a basic Endpoints News subscription, which is free.

Women in Biopharma 2020 is sponsored by Catalent, Koneksa and IQVIA. Gwen Green, Catalent's VP of Commercial Excellence, will be presenting the awards to the Women in Biopharma winners alongside Endpoints' Amber Tong and Nicole DeFeudis. A panel discussion will follow, featuring Canaan Partners General Partner Julie Grant, Rome Therapeutics Co-founder, President and CEO Rosana Kapeller, UroGen Pharma President and CEO Liz Barrett, and Synlogic Therapeutics President and CEO Aoife Brennan.

"Reporting these profiles is essential to Endpoints' mission to relentlessly cover the most important news in biopharma. Readers can expect more features like this as we grow our editorial team in 2021 and beyond. I'd also like to thank our sponsors Catalent, IQVIA, and Koneksa Health for their support of our independent journalism," said Arsalan Arif, Endpoints News founder and publisher. View the report here.

