Endpoints News Honors Aspen Neuroscience Co-Founder Dr. Jeanne Loring in "20 Women Breaking New Ground"

Oct 08, 2024, 11:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EndPoints News has named Jeanne Loring, PhD, Aspen Neuroscience co-founder and senior advisor, a recipient of the 20 Women Breaking New Ground in BioPharma.

The publication's annual 2024 Women in BioPharma R&D Special Report recognizes the field's most inspiring and driven women leaders.

"Dr. Jeanne Loring is one of the earliest pioneers in human stem cell research, and she's been called the 'stem cell godmother' because of her impact on this field," said Damien McDevitt, president and CEO of Aspen Neuroscience. "Research launched by Dr. Loring and continued by Aspen is making significant strides in the field of human pluripotent stem cells. It is not only groundbreaking but also holds immense promise for the future of regenerative medicine."

A world-renowned stem cell scientist, in the earlier days of research Dr. Loring organized the first NIH-funded stem cell training course. She founded the Center for Regenerative Medicine at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, Calif., and after pivoting to discovery and development in the field of induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) she co-founded the autologous cell therapy company Aspen Neuroscience with Andres Bratt-Leal, PhD, SVP of Research.

In addition to advising Aspen, Dr. Loring's work with iPSCs has led to a collaboration with The Frozen Zoo (San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research), which has collected and frozen samples from animals in danger of extinction, and the "stem cells in space" project to study the effects of microgravity on neurons on the International Space Station (ISS), which is supported by the National Stem Cell Foundation and in collaboration with the New York Stem Cell Foundation.

In addition to serving as a senior adviser, Loring currently serves as Professor Emeritus, Scripps Research, Board of Directors, Summit for Stem Cell Foundation and Senior Scientific Advisor, National Stem Cell Foundation. 

Previously, Dr. Loring has held research and management positions at multiple biotechnology companies, and was a professor and principal investigator at the Burnham Institute and Scripps Research for 16 years. She is author of more than 250 highly cited scientific publications, including the first reports of single cell RNA sequencing, iPSCs from an endangered species, gene expression, microRNA profiling, and SNP genotyping of pluripotent stem cells, and DNA methylome sequencing of both undifferentiated and differentiated human pluripotent stem cells.  

The EndPoints annual report has now celebrated more than 120 women breaking boundaries in biopharma R&D. The vision has transformed into a newsroom-wide effort involving more than 17 reporters and editors. For additional information on Dr. Loring and the other honorees, go to Endpoint News' 2024 Women in Biopharma R&D.

About Aspen Neuroscience

Headquartered in San Diego, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. is a clinical development-stage, private company focused on autologous regenerative medicine. The company's patient-derived platform is used to create personalized cell therapies to address diseases with high unmet medical needs, beginning with autologous neuron replacement for Parkinson's Disease. For more information and important updates, please visit https://www.aspenneuroscience.com.

