Endpoints News names the 11 most promising biotech startups of 2021

Affinia Therapeutics

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Calico

Dewpoint Therapeutics

Dyno Therapeutics

eGenesis

Eikon Therapeutics

Prime Medicine

Scorpion Therapeutics

Senti Biosciences

Tectonic Therapeutic

The 2021 Endpoints 11 is sponsored by Catalent. John Chiminski, Catalent's chairman and CEO, will present the awards live alongside Endpoints' John Carroll at a virtual event for subscribers at 3 pm ET on September 22.

Attendees will see exclusive footage of John Carroll talking biotech with the teams behind the Endpoints 11. The event will conclude with a fireside chat between Carroll and a group of VCs behind some of the hottest startups in the field: Jürgen Eckhardt (Leaps by Bayer), Helen Kim (Vida Ventures), and Jean-Francois Formela (Atlas Venture).

"Every year, Endpoints 11 represents the best of biotech — and the best of Endpoints News," says Endpoints founding publisher Arsalan Arif. "We're celebrating science and entrepreneurship and telling stories about creating the fastest companies in biopharma, from the ground up, with all the risks and potential rewards. It's great fun. Thanks to our sponsors Catalent and Egnyte for making this event possible."

There is no charge to attend Endpoints 11, and registration is open to all biopharma professionals at eleven21.endpts.com. The web feature with profiles on each company is available to Endpoints readers with a premium subscription at ENDPTS.COM.

