Endpoints News to hold its first annual Women in Biopharma 2020 event, recognizing this year's top 20 women in drug R&D

Endpoints News will recognize 20 of the most extraordinary women engaged in drug research and development worldwide next week at its first annual Women in Biopharma event.

Over the past decade, we've seen a growing focus on gender diversity in the industry, both from the perspective that much more needs to be done, as well as in recognition of the promising inroads that have been made at some of the most important drug developers around the world.

Hear directly from the women in this year's report on the progress that's been made, and what remains to be done as they talk about their own experiences in biopharma. Our special report provides their profiles, and the online event includes on-camera interviews with each of the honorees.

Registration is free for industry professionals. You can register for the event by following this link . Endpoints would like to thank IQVIA, Catalent, and Koneska Health for their leadership in sponsoring this inaugural event.

About Endpoints News

Endpoints News is an independent news media company with 92,000 daily email subscribers. Founded in 2016 by editor John Carroll and publisher Arsalan Arif, Endpoints has become the way drug development executives stay informed. Reported by a global team of journalists, Endpoints covers news as it happens and delivers an inimitable twice-daily email report to an engaged audience in the business of discovering, researching, marketing, and regulating biopharma.

Endpoints' main biopharma coverage is free and open-access. Its business model is centered around paid subscriptions, which grants access to the complete content library and more. Endpoints News has transitioned its global events online and is committed to providing free access for attendees throughout the pandemic. Up next, Endpoints will host a slate of events around the JP Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference on January 11-13.

