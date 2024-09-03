Endries International Acquires ServTronics, Strengthening Capabilities in the Aerospace, Military, and Medical Markets

BRILLION, Wis., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endries International, Inc. a leading distributor -of industrial fasteners and Class-C components is pleased to announce the acquisition of ServTronics Inc., a trusted supplier of fasteners and electro-mechanical hardware for customers in the aerospace, military, medical and commercial industries.

Founded in 1984, by Dale Spears, ServTronics has thousands of parts in stock and specializes in customized inventory management solutions and exceptional customer service from its Winter Park, Florida facility.

"We are delighted to welcome Dale Spears and his team at ServTronics to the Endries family," said Steve Endries, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "For the last 40 years Dale has built a customer centric organization that fits extremely well with the culture at Endries."

Michael Knight, Endries President, and CEO stated, "This acquisition strengthens Endries' business in the important high-reliability end market segments of aerospace, defense, and medical equipment. Further, the product synergies between the companies, and the scale of Endries' operations, will add meaningful value to ServTronics' marquee OEM customer base. We look forward to working with Dale as he leads the business moving forward."

"ServTronics is excited to become part of the Endries team. Our commitment to serving our customers in the aerospace, military, and medical fields is only going to strengthen with the partnership of Endries International," said Dales Spears. "Endries' broad product range and commitment to customer service is going to lead to great things."

About ServTronics, Inc.

Founded in 1984 and located in Winter Park, Florida, ServTronics, has been a trusted distributor of quality fasteners and electro-mechanical hardware to the aerospace, military, medical, and commercial industries. Their dedicated team ensures on-time delivery and customized inventory management solutions to meet the unique needs of their customers. With thousands of products in stock and multiple replenishment methods, customers trust their reliable and exceptional customer.

About Endries International, Inc.

Endries International, Inc. is a leading distributor of industrial fasteners and Class-C components, offering advanced supply chain solutions for over 50 years. With 26 distribution centers across North America and Europe, the Endries family of brands delivers an extensive product breadth of over 800,000 SKUs, including standard and engineered fasteners. Headquartered in Brillion, WI, Endries is committed to providing innovative, reliable solutions with a focus on quality and service for industrial and commercial OEMs.

