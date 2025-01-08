Endries International Inc. Plans Expansion with New Distribution Center in Texas

BRILLION, Wis., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Endries International Inc. a leader in fastener, Class-C components and fulfillment solutions for many of the best-known manufacturers in the world, is proud to announce it will be opening a new, state-of-the-art distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas. This significant expansion will double current capacity, increasing square footage to 65,000 sq/ft, and reinforces Endries' commitment to providing world-class service to our customers across the region.

The new facility will allow Endries to strengthen its presence in a key geographic market while taking advantage of enhanced logistics and supply chain efficiencies. Strategically located near intermodal yards, the new warehouse will provide faster and more cost-effective delivery to our customers. Additionally, the establishment of a Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) within the facility will enable Endries to more easily navigate the increasingly complex environment of import tariffs and duties. The strategic proximity of this location to West Coast ports and Latin America will provide significant advantages for Endries' southern customers and serve as an efficient staging hub to support our warehouse operations in Mexico.

"Our investment in this new distribution center is driven by our growing business in the region. It reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers." said Michael Knight, President, and CEO of Endries. "With increased capacity, improved logistics access, and the benefits of an FTZ, we are poised to deliver even greater value to our customers while positioning ourselves for on-going long-term growth."

"This new facility represents an important step forward in our operational capabilities," said Jeff Poulos, Executive Vice President of Operations at Endries. "From its strategic location to its enhanced capacity and FTZ benefits, this center will deliver real-time, best in class vendor managed inventory services to our customers' production lines."

The new distribution center is expected to begin operations by February 28th, 2025. For more information, please contact [email protected].

About Endries

Endries International, Inc. is a leader in industrial fasteners and Class-C components, offering advanced supply chain solutions for over 50 years. With 26 distribution centers across North America and Europe, the Endries portfolio of brands delivers an extensive product breadth of over 800,000 SKUs, including standard and engineered fasteners. Headquartered in Brillion, WI, Endries is committed to providing innovative, reliable solutions with a focus on quality and service for industrial and commercial OEMs.

